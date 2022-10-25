ESFM deploys proprietary technology platform, simplifying siloed facilities management programs with one innovative solution

Designed to integrate several functionalities within a customizable, scalable technology platform, ESFMx delivers simplicity, transparency and efficiency

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To simplify life for the client, building end-user and facilities manager, ESFM developed ESFMx to perform a broad range of functions within a single, fully integrated solution.

(PRNewswire)

ESFMx is secure and scalable and was developed in collaboration with the ESFM operations team, who oversee a self-performed Integrated Facilities Management model across the country.

Going far beyond the capabilities of a Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), ESFMx offers unique customer experiences and provides clients access to real-time, location and portfolio-level reporting, benchmarking and analytics.

"Why use one, five or even ten standalone applications when we can build one that does it all?'" ESFM President David Hogland said. "ESFM prides itself on the fact that we self-perform over 80% of the hard and soft services we provide clients. ESFMx addresses all services — efficiently consolidating siloed technology, while elevating the workplace experience with data-driven self-performed solutions. This agile platform solves many problems."

Functions supported by ESFMx include data-driven cleaning, space and asset management, work order management, financial reporting, request management, integrated inspections and audits, and occupant sentiment and engagement. ESFMx uses AutoCAD drawings for precise space dimensions, floor plans and area details. Space-specific information sharing, requests, services and reports are available. Building end-users can also leave feedback on the quality of services or experience within each unique space.

"ESFMx was designed by our operators, for our operators to address real pain points," Chris Lilly, ESFM senior vice president of technology, said. "Our solution allows us to manage site-specific client needs while upholding ESFM standards across our IFM operations."

By integrating technologies normally operated in isolation, ESFMx goes beyond the basic capabilities of standalone applications and integrates additional functions including inspections and internal audits.

"We built in capabilities for occupant engagement, inspections, work orders, quality assurance (QA) audits, data-driven services, and financial reporting," Lilly said. "This simplifies our processes, optimizing our services to exceed client expectations."

For example, when performing an inspection, an operator can easily pull up the work order history for that space to assess past performance, and then easily make adjustments to space requirements to proactively prevent the need for future service requests.

Work order requests and feedback can be submitted by scanning a space specific QR code. Multiple systems, including a BMS (Building Management System) solution, occupant engagement interface, service management portal, sensor data and building equipment alerts, can initiate requests. ESFMx runs all of them through a filter to eliminate duplicates and potential spam, utilizing a simple verification that assigns/declines through a standard work order process, based on client and site-specific filters.

ESFMx has near limitless applications, adapting to the specific scope and client requirements at each unique campus. Clients can easily access all of their information — and only their information — through their own service catalog and portal. And ESFM can utilize a bank of solid master data to perform accurate benchmarking, provide reporting using floor plan visualizations and optimize processes for specific space types.

About ESFM

ESFM is the corporate Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) division of Compass Group USA. Compass Group North America's $2.7 billion FM portfolio operates in three verticals (corporate, education and healthcare). 60,000 FM associates maintain over 1.7 billion square feet each day at more than 3,000 client locations. ESFM's clients include many household names across Life Sciences, Technology, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing markets. The company provides a portfolio of solutions ranging from CIMS-GB certified hospital-grade cleaning, workplace services, HVAC and energy optimization. In 2020, ESFM (formerly Eurest Services) won the George Graves Award for Facility Management Achievement from the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA). ESFM is a Keystone member of the International WELL Building Institute and a Gold Corporate Sustaining Partner of IFMA. To learn more, please visit http://www.esfm-usa.com and follow ESFM USA on LinkedIn.

About Compass Group North America

Compass Group is redefining the facility and food services landscape with innovation and passion through the lens of what's next. Serving premier healthcare systems, respected educational institutions, world-renowned cultural centers, popular sporting and entertainment venues, and Fortune 500 organizations the world over, Compass Group always finds a way to deliver excellence in nearly any vertical. Ranked No. 1 by industry peers on Fortune's 2020 list of World's Most Admired Companies, Compass has also earned a spot on Forbes' list of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2020 and is among the Top 50 Companies Changing the World according to Fortune. Learn more about the Compass experience at www.compass-usa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ESFM