Afro Unicorn™ Launches 2022 New Holiday Gift Giving Tradition in Major Retail

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Afro Unicorn™ is spreading its magic this season with the launch of its holiday line, creating a brand-new gift-giving tradition for years to come. The fully licensed Black owned character brand founded by brainchild April Showers has launched its 2022 holiday collection at Walmart .

Afro Unicorn Holiday (PRNewswire)

This one-of-a-kind Holiday Magic Afro Unicorn gift box is the perfect toy with a purpose for Christmas.

Setting the tone for a new holiday tradition, "Holiday Magic Afro Unicorn" is here to be an extra set of eyes to encourage acts of kindness while spreading holiday magic. This one-of-a-kind Holiday Magic Afro Unicorn gift box affordably priced at $19.98, includes the fluffy, festive "Unique the Unicorn" plush adorned in her colorful scarf – the perfect toy with a purpose for Christmas. "Unique the Unicorn" comes in a brown shade and is designed to remind children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are. In addition to the cuddly stuffed unicorn, the gift box includes a Holiday Magic Unicorn Advent Calendar and Afro Unicorn Reward Stickers to capture all the acts of kindness leading up to the big day. It incentivizes little ones to spread the magic throughout the season, with selfless acts such as "calling your loved ones," "giving an extra healthy snack to a friend," or "gifting your teacher with an apple." Doing so will reward them with a surprise gift on Christmas Eve–the present is tucked away in the holiday box in a beautiful bright red satin bag!

Looking for the perfect finishing touch? Additional seasonal products include Afro Unicorn wrapping paper available in stores with four vibrant holiday colors that give representation for $4.98 per package.

Boasting a variety of whimsical products, Afro Unicorn's special holiday offerings ensure that all may experience Afro Unicorn's core values of kindness while being *unique, divine, and magical* with authentic representation. "We are thrilled to start new holiday traditions centered around spreading acts of kindness and creating holiday magic for others," said Showers, who invites customers to celebrate the holidays with Afro Unicorn – the beautiful brown, magical Unicorn with an afro-style mane and a sparkling crown adorning her head.

To complement this new holiday tradition, be sure to download and stream "An Afro Unicorn Holiday" EP available mid-November on all platforms.

About Afro Unicorn™

Afro Unicorn™ is a fully licensed character celebrating representation. Founded by visionary entrepreneur and CEO April Showers, Afro Unicorn™ is a conscious brand with the mission to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. Afro Unicorn™ is a powerful representation of the beauty and uniqueness of vanilla, caramel, and mocha complexions. From clothing and accessories to holiday gifting and educational resources, Afro Unicorn provides women and children with the confidence they need to embrace who they are – unique, divine, and magical. When a video of a kid influencer wearing an Afro Unicorn™ t-shirt went viral, Walmart reached out to Ms. Showers about a collaboration. Recently, ABC News Good Morning America 3: What You Need To Know and CBS Mornings did segments on Afro Unicorn™. She created the character @afrounicorn_official (IG Account) to remind women and kids of color how unique and magical they are. Oprah Daily, Viola Davis, Sherri Shepherd, Alicia Keys, and Tina Knowles are all early believers. Ms. Showers hopes her success is the "blueprint" to empower and inspire women of color to enter the licensing space with 40 + licensee partners worldwide. Shattering the glass ceiling, Ms. Showers is the first Black woman to own a fully licensed character brand in major retail. This past summer Afro Unicorn hit the shelves of over 3,800 Walmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico this past summer with party supplies and apparel. To learn more about Afro Unicorn™ and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit www.afrounicorn.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Afro Unicorn