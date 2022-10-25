3Pillar Global Names Scott Varho as Chief Evangelist and Scott Frost as Chief Information Officer

Innovative product development partner enhances leadership team with first ever Chief Evangelist and CIO

FAIRFAX, Va. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global , a leading developer of breakthrough digital products, today announced it has named Scott Varho Chief Evangelist and Scott Frost as its CIO as the company's growth continues.

About Scott Varho

Varho has been with the company since 2018, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Craft and Communities. In addition to his current role, he will serve as the company's first ever Chief Evangelist. Varho will work to solidify 3Pillar's position as the industry standard-bearer and leader in product development, develop thought leadership and share perspectives on product development teams, culture of craftsmanship, and the value of adopting a Product Mindset in order to succeed in today's digital economy. Currently, Varho serves as the host of 3Pillar's podcast series, "The Innovation Engine. "

"As a former client of vendors like 3Pillar, what sets 3Pillar apart is a deeply ingrained commitment to quality and the craftsmanship required to make great products. It isn't enough to know 'best practices', which are created in a vacuum, but rather to use great judgment under real world conditions to make the right trade offs at the right time," Varho said. "The vibrant, cross-functional exchange of ideas, challenging one another on how to optimize for product and business outcomes and combining that expertise with market insights creates teams that not only build better products, but help our clients be better product companies."

About Scott Frost

Frost has been with the company since 2020, serving as Senior Vice President of Business Technology & Security at 3Pillar. He has led efforts to evolve IT, powered multiple system optimization programs and successfully integrated several acquisitions. As CIO, Frost will help scale 3Pillar's global enterprise systems, IT and security operations.

"Solving complex IT logistics, business systems and cybersecurity challenges is crucial to enable our employees worldwide to have the tools and data they need during this strong growth phase of the company," said Frost. "By expanding our commitment to operational excellence and security, 3Pillar will be well equipped to build market-leading and transformational products for our clients."

"As we continue to evolve our strategy and scale globally, Varho's natural ability as a product leader made him a perfect fit to be our first ever Chief Evangelist. His passion for our clients, our technical staff, and for creating innovative products is beyond compare," said David Sawatzky , COO of 3Pillar. "As an experienced technology leader, Frost's balanced focus, deep expertise and maturity in overseeing business systems, IT and security is critical as we scale."

These leadership appointments are the latest milestones for 3Pillar in recent months, including the hiring of Jeff Lundberg as its Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer , its fifth acquisition in the past two years, and being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th year .

For more information on 3Pillar and its work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

