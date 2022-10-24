Whele LLC Announces National Voluntary Recall of Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad Due to Product Safety Concerns

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whele LLC, of Boston, MA, is voluntarily recalling its Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad, due to product safety concerns. Use of this product may lead to burns, mild shocks, or rashes/irritation.

Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad - Gray (PRNewswire)

This recall applies to 544,212 Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad units manufactured between 08JAN21 to 03JAN22 and distributed from 29JUL21 through 21JUL22. Product was sold via Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

Model Numbers and Descriptions Below:

MB-001 (NA-H1121B): Large (12" x 24") Blue Electric Heating Pad

MB-002 (NA-H21C): Extra-Large (20" x 24") Blue Electric Heating Pad

PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2(NA-H1121B): Large (12" x 24") Grey Electric Heating Pad

Affected Product Lots

The product lot number can be found directly on the heating pad listed in black text beneath the product instructions.

MB-001 (NA-H1121B) 210108 210305 210805 211002 211107 210109 210306 210806 211003 211108 210110 210307 210901 211004 211201 210111 210308 210902 211005 211202 210201 210309 210904 211006 211203 210202 210310 210905 211007 211204 210203 210405 210906 211008 211205 210204 210406 210903 211009 211206 210301 210407 210907 211010 211207 210401 210501 210908 211101 220101 210402 210502 210909 211102 220201 210403 210801 210910 211103 220103 210302 210802 210911 211104

210303 210803 210912 211105 210304 210804 211001 211106 MB-002 (NA-H21C) 210901





211001

PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2

E-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry

(NA-H1121B) 220103















Reason for Recall

This recall has been initiated due to product safety concerns. We received 286 complaints between July 2021 to September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or presenting other electrical problems. 31 of these complaints reported injuries such as mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.

Risk to Health

Use of this product may lead to electric shocks and/or skin irritation, rashes, blisters, or burns. Severe burns may result in infection or formation of scar tissue.

Actions to be taken by the Customer/User

Immediately cease use of the product. If you have product on hand, please take the following actions:

a. Ensure unit is unplugged.

b. Safely cut the cord off the device

c. Take a picture of the device to demonstrate that the device can no longer be used

d. Upload a picture of the device with the cord cut to our website www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com to verify that you have received this notification, even if you no longer have the product on hand. Please visit our websiteto verify that you have received this notification, even if you no longer have the product on hand. www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com All reimbursement information can also be found on our website

Actions to be taken by the Distributor

Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine the product subject to recall. We will be in contact to gather any remaining inventory for destruction.



www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com If you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them within two (2) business days of this product recall. Your notification to your customers may be enhanced by including a copy of this recall notification and must include the following url:

Consumers with questions can call 866-918-8768, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Complete and submit the report

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178 : Download formor call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

About Whele LLC

Whele LLC is a leading consumer goods company that sells products on Amazon and other third party marketplaces. To learn more about Mighty Bliss, one of Whele's brands, visit: https://www.mightybliss.com/

Lot and model numbers can be found on the back of the product under the instructions (PRNewswire)

Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad - Blue (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whele LLC