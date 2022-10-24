Quantic Electronics Names Ross Sealfon Chief Executive Officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that Ross Sealfon has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Kevin Perhamus will continue as Chairman of the Board.

Ross, a 10-year industry veteran, most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Quantic Electronics. Prior to joining Quantic, Ross held a number of leadership positions at Winchester Interconnect, ultimately culminating in the role of President. Previously, Ross worked at Longroad Asset Management, deVisscher & Co, and Ernst & Young.

"During his time with Quantic, Ross has demonstrated the ability to successfully drive the day-to-day management of the company, while executing on Quantic's vision to define and deliver the future of mission critical electronics," said Kevin Perhamus. "Ross understands and has a deep commitment to Quantic's culture and values which are the foundation of our success. I am thrilled to see him assume this role and expect our organization to grow much larger and stronger under his excellent leadership."

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

