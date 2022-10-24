Ecolution Power Company Joins NVIDIA Inception

Joining this global network will enable first-in-class renewable energy technology to be implemented faster

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ecolution Power Company (Ecolution) announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

Ecolution is focused on driving the next generation of clean and renewable energy through transportation. Its MARS technology captures kinetic energy from moving vehicles to turn them into moving power plants, which can then distribute energy to global power grids.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Ecolution to further develop its revolutionary technology and grow its business through new connections. The program will also allow Ecolution to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the NVIDIA Inception program," said Johanne Medina Then, Co-Founder and CEO of Ecolution Power Company. "Inception will accelerate the business to help us support the world in its efforts to move towards a net-zero carbon footprint. It is an exciting opportunity for Ecolution, and the team looks forward to connecting with some of the brightest minds in our industry."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technical assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Ecolution has signed letters of intent with two U.S. cities: Amarillo, Texas, and St. Paul, Minnesota. These agreements entail Ecolution connecting its technology to Amarillo's waste management vehicles and St. Paul's train depot to capture wasted energy and put it back into their cities. Agreements like these are an important step forward in the decarbonization of the country and a move in the direction of full renewable energy adoption.

About Ecolution

Ecolution is seeking to become the global transportation industry's largest source of clean energy. Since its inception in 2016, the minority-owned company's experienced team of entrepreneurs developed and patented an innovative method of recycling 'wasted' kinetic energy from moving vehicles, entitled MARS, invented by Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Johnny Then-Gautier. Unlike regenerative braking, this technology requires no engine. The development of the prototype will enable municipalities, power, and logistics companies to assess the benefits of the invention. A lead investor in Ecolution Power Company is Brown Venture Group, LLC, a venture capital firm exclusively for Black, Latino, and Indigenous technology startups. For more information, visit www.ecokwh.com

