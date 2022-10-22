Banco Hyundai Capital Brasil wins Great Place to Work for the second year in a row

Banco Hyundai Capital Brasil wins Great Place to Work for the second year in a row

In its third year of operations, the institution is recognized as a company with a good environment to work in the Banks, Small Businesses and Financial Institutions category.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Hyundai Capital Brasil (BHCB) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. BHCB was recognized as a company with a good environment to work in the "Banks, Small Business and Financial Institutions" category.

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

According to the survey results, 96 percentage of BHCB employees replied that the company is a great place to work - 6 percentage points higher than the market average.

The survey with the bank's team, which won this award in its third year of operations, was carried out in July and was conducted with the participation of the institution's employees.

"We are a young institution, with three years of operation, this recognition is very gratifying and a source of pride. This achievement is the result of dedication of our time, which makes our cooperative culture celebrated," Jonas Kim, CEO of Banco Hyundai Capital Brasil.

The BHCB Human Resources Manager, Patricia Ramos, points out that the company has a very engaged team and a collaborative culture, which creates a great environment to work.

"We are very happy with this recognition, which reflects, precisely, the perception of Banco Hyundai Capital Brasil's values."

About Banco Hyundai Capital Brasil

Banco Hyundai Capital Brasil (BHCB) finances new Hyundai Motor Brasil vehicles, sold through the Hyundai Dealership network. With the beginning of operations in April 2019, BHCB is a joint venture between Hyundai Capital Services in Korea and Banco Santander in Brazil and aims to be the first choice of customers, promoting the sale of Hyundai vehicles and the best financial services. For more information, visit www.hyundaicapitalbrasil.com.

