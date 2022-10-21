SwitchBot Blind Tilt Launches on Kickstarter

Solar-powered, Automating Existing Blinds in A Minute

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a smart home brand known for its retrofit products, today launches the Blind Tilt on Kickstarter. It is a battery-powered controller that can automate existing blinds with easy installation. A solar panel is included to provide a long-lasting battery life.

Pre-orders are now available on Kickstarter for global customers, backers are expected to receive their products before Christmas at the earliest.

Automate Existing Blinds with Easy Installation

SwitchBot Blind Tilt is made for horizontal blinds with a wand(twisting rod). Different from traditional electric blinds, SwitchBot Blind Tilt is easy to install by yourself in one minute, no need to dismantle a single part from the existing blind.

Multiple Ways to Control the Blinds

SwitchBot App supports creating schedules, setting timers, and Sunrise & Sunset mode. It also has a built-in light sensor, so that the blind can adjust automatically when the sunlight is too strong at noon or open the blind when it is cloudy. Users can still control the blinds manually, and the change of status can be recorded by the device shown in the App.

Advanced Motor, Adjusts Blind Slats as Close As 2°

SwitchBot Blind Tilt is equipped with an advanced motor, capable of adjusting the blind slats as accurately as 2°, so that users can let the sunshine in at an angle that's just right.

Automation in SwitchBot Ecosystem

Users can click SwitchBot Remote to control multiple blind. Or touch the NFC Tag with a smartphone to control it. Combined with Hub Mini , users can control the blinds remotely outside, or use third-party voice assistants.

Solar Panel Included

Solar Panel is included in the package, with its internal 2000mAh battery. SwitchBot claims users barely need to recharge the device.

Availability

SwitchBot Blind Tilt is available for discounted pre-sale at $69 on Kickstarter , and more bundle choices are available.

