PSYCHEDELIA AND BLUES INFUSED ALT-ROCK UP AND COMERS BLUPHORIA SHARE NEW SONG "WALK THROUGH FIRE" VIA EDGEOUT RECORDS / UMe / UMG

FULL-LENGTH ALBUM DUE IN 2023

PRODUCED BY 11-TIME GRAMMY® NOMINATED MIXER/PRODUCER MARK NEEDHAM (FLEETWOOD MAC, IMAGINE DRAGONS, MT. JOY, THE 1975)

GLASTRY MANAGEMENT (THE ROLLING STONES, DAISY CLARK) JOINS CORE TEAM FOR BLUPHORIA

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN SHOW AT THE UNDERDOG IN NASHVILLE OCTOBER 28

"For lovers of The Killers, Cage the Elephant, and Catfish and the Bottleman, Bluphoria should be the next band on your new music radar"

- Backward Noise

Rising Oregon rockers Bluphoria defy doomsayers

- Glide

"high-energy alternative rock"

- uDiscover Music

"a combination of indie, alternative and garage rock, which will suit your favorites very well"

- Zone Nights

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Bluphoria are thrilled to share their new song " Walk Through Fire " - the second offering off their forthcoming album due in 2023. "I wanted to make a road trip song with gospel influences," says Reign LaFreniere. When I wrote this song, it was mid-COVID and I wanted nothing more than to leave the small town I was holed up in. " The gospel infused- roll your windows down song follows " Set Me Up " which was released late summer, 2022 to critical acclaim.

"Rising alt rock band…a fresh new sound"

- Melodic Magazine

[ https://youtu.be/9G5NtVBrb-s ]

For their new record, the band worked with GRAMMY® award-winning producer Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, Mt. Joy, The 1975) at the famous East Iris Studios in Berry Hill, as well as Needham's personal studio in Nashville.

Adds Needham, "a great young band with instinctive pop sensibilities combined with a cool edginess and rawness."

Glastry Management (The Rolling Stones, Daisy Clark) has also signed the band for representation.

For more information on Bluphoria please visit http://www.bluphoriaband.com/ .

About Bluphoria:

Bluphoria is an alternative rock band with blues rock and psychedelic rock influences. Formed in 2019, the band hails from Eugene, Oregon and is fronted by Reign LaFreniere, 23 (lead vocals, lead guitar) along with Dakota Landrum, 19 (rhythm guitar, background vocals) Rex Wolf, 21 (bass, background vocals) and Dani Janae, 21 (drums, background vocals).

Bluphoria began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and was signed to EDGEOUT Records/UMe/UMG in early 2021.

About EDGEOUT Records:

EDGEOUT Records focuses on the development and curation of young mainstream rock bands and artists that will be the future rock movement in the music industry through their program THE STUDIO .

EDGEOUT is an American independent record label, founded by Tony Guanci (Danny Wimmer Presents, Maloof Entertainment and Cheryl-Benson Guanci in 2018. EDGEOUT is partnered through Universal Music Group / Universal Music Enterprises in a global services and distribution agreement.

