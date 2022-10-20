Mobileum Announces Miguel Carames as New SVP for Roaming, Network Services and Security

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum, the leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, announced today that Miguel Carames has joined the company and assumed the role of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Roaming, Network Services and Security. In this role, Carames will lead strategy and business execution for the Roaming and Security business units.

"We are delighted to have Miguel join the Mobileum team. His expertise in the industry is unmatched. As we continue to expand our offerings, Miguel's understanding and leadership will be an asset in driving further success," said Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum CEO.

Most recently, Carames served as Executive Director of Cloud & Technology Planning at Verizon, where he was responsible for leading technology strategy and planning for Wireless Core (4G and 5G), Cloud, Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC), Orchestration, and Emerging Technologies. While at Verizon, he also led teams in Network Operations & Engineering and Network Planning, as well as Product Development. Before joining Verizon, Miguel held senior roles in Engineering at Motorola.

Carames holds an MSc in Electrical Engineering from Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV), post-graduate credentials from Instituto Superior Técnico (Lisbon) and an MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institute.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

