Good Morning America Visits Jackson State University for Live Broadcast October 21

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC News will bring its award-winning morning show, Good Morning America, to Jackson State University just in time for Homecoming on Friday, October 21.

"We're honored to host Good Morning America at Jackson State University and provide a glimpse of what Mississippi's only urban research institution is all about," says President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. "Homecoming is an incredible time to bring students, faculty and alumni together to celebrate our rich traditions and culture while being rejuvenated to continue our mission to challenge minds and change lives."

The live broadcast will feature Good Morning America Co-Anchor Michael Strahan and an interview with Coach Deion Sanders. Additionally, members of the Sonic Boom of the South, the Prancing J-Settes, the JSU Cheerleaders and an audience of student leaders participate in the show. JSU fans and supporters are invited to tune-in for some special surprises throughout the show.

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Alisa Mosley, Ph.D., extends a warm welcome to the GMA team as they visit our "dear ole college home."

"We cannot wait for the world to meet our fantastic faculty, staff, students, and alums, uniting to celebrate our legacy, achievements, and the future. As a high research activity university, I welcome any opportunity to showcase JSU as a place of intellectual engagement. Fellowship, football, and family are on deck the entire week. We love the homecoming experience, an annual event cherished by us all," says Mosley.

After the live broadcast on Friday, the campus festivities will continue with Jackson State University's 2022 "It's A Different World" Homecoming, presented by Gilead. View the full homecoming schedule at www.JSUMS.edu.

