Bento Biology & Play2Learn Partner To Gamify Health Education For Children & Families In A Fun New Way In The MetaHug Roblox World

Bento Biology and Play2Learn partnership will educate young people and families, allowing them to build and own avatars that represent their biology by leveraging the MetaHug Roblox virtual learning experience.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bento Biology, in partnership with Play2Learn, launches an exciting and immersive health-based experience on Roblox, the most popular metaverse platform with 58 million daily active users. The partnership will see games created around precision medicine, healthy biohacking, and tokenization of personal data for people to share, learn and earn from their biological data.

Bento DISCO (Decentralized Interactions for Shared-value Community 'Omics), Bento Biology's governance protocol, allows individuals to participate in the biotech economy as data owners, not data donors. Their DISCO DAO strives to build a diverse community-owned biorepository to accelerate precision medicine and enable shared-value economic principles. Role-playing and survival games on Roblox will help kids believe certain life-altering results are possible and help people understand their genome, microbiome, and phenome as a new asset class.

According to Joshua Johnson, the co-founder of Play2Learn, "we are a brand scaling a new industry called Gamified Education to help gamify core concepts and knowledge into games. By partnering with Bento Biology, we are sure that interest, trust, and participation in biorepositories and biomedical research will surge in young people and families; this is akin to the Monopoly game bringing awareness to real estate."

The virtual experience and games around the biotech economy that empowers people to build, own, hack and even license their data will play out on Roblox – a metaverse platform with 4 billion hours of engagement in September. The hallmark of using Roblox is leveraging active daily users to bring awareness about the importance of permissionless biology, self-sovereignty, and data ownership to achieve health equity in the era of precision medicine and the biotech century.

"Your biology, converted to data, is a valuable digital asset that accelerates the discovery of cures and the development of modern medicines. With Bento's DISCO Protocol, we are enabling everyone to be a shareholder in the biotech economy by building the world's first community-owned biorepository – one that allows individuals to own their biological digital twins as non-fungible tokens truly. Gamifying this new frontier is a step to make gamers, and Roblox users understand this rewarding concept," according to Dr. Kelly McVearry, co-founder and CEO of Bento Biology.

Bento Biology and Play2Learn will announce further details by November as they intend to explore new approaches and opportunities to engage Roblox users. The next game is a thankful DISCO competition for Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday.

About Bento Biology

Bento Biology Platforms, Inc. is devoted to tackling the longstanding problem of achieving diversity in clinical trials, human genomics research, and precision medicine. Bento Biology has developed a patient empowerment platform that integrates real-world, web2, and web3 technologies designed to realign incentives and build trust in biomedical research.

With the Bento DISCO (Decentralized Interactions for Shared-value Community 'Omics) Protocol, they are building tools and environments to enable everyone to participate in the biotech economy as data owners, not donors. For more information, please see social media: instagram.com/bentobiology

About Play2Learn

Play2Learn.com is scaling a new industry called Gamified Education to transform web3 education for the masses, revolutionize how young people (age 4-25) learn, and influence marketing departments to prioritize education before sales.

