Samsonite collaborates with the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat

The worlds of art and travel collide with the popular C-Lite collection

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite is preparing to unveil a highly anticipated collaboration that fuses the popular C-Lite luggage series with the iconic, instantly recognizable artworks of beloved artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Speaking to both an elevated art crowd as well as Generation Z and millennial travellers with an appreciation for pop culture, the luggage is set to be the coolest travel companion, and also a coveted collector's item to cherish for years to come.

The Jean-Michel Basquiat x Samsonite collection, which is available worldwide in limited quantities, boasts two unique yet harmonious exterior designs. (PRNewswire)

The collaborative collection, which is available worldwide in limited quantities, boasts two unique yet harmonious exterior designs – both of which mark a bold celebration of Jean-Michel Basquiat's neo-expressionism style. The first luggage style, called Pez Dispenser, features a dinosaur in a crown motif – a reference to the US candy known as "Pez" which is a symbol of pop culture. The figure is emblazoned on a minimal, crisp white background to allow the focal art to take centre stage. The second luggage style, called Untitled Skull, features a rich and textured artwork that champions an X-ray-like vision of a head's exposed upper and lower jaw. This iconic drawing clashes against multiple colours and graffiti details to create a powerful, eye-catching impact on any baggage carousel.

Artistic credibility and cool factor aside, the C-Lite luggage champions the supreme functionality that the world's luggage leader, Samsonite, is renowned for. Made in Europe, all C-Lite suitcases are shock-absorbing and feature striking, with a self-reinforcing design which is perfect for resisting scratches or enduring extreme travel conditions. Made with Curv® materials, the luggage collection is extremely strong, incredibly lightweight, and features double smooth-rolling wheels that ensure travellers glide effortlessly while precise manoeuvrability remains maximized. An elongated, strong double tube pull handle makes carrying a second bag on top easy and comfortable. Each piece of C-Lite luggage is also finished with a TSA-approved combination lock and integrated ID tag for security. Arguably the modern traveller's most in-demand feature, the cabin-sized version of the C-Lite comes equipped with a built-in USB port (complete with a power bank pocket), meaning charging on the move has never been so easy.

The Jean-Michel Basquiat x Samsonite collection's interior functionality is just as applaudable as its exteriors. Fitted with high-quality RECYCLEX™ lining crafted from post-consumer recycled PET bottles, C-Lite luggage is particularly appealing to sustainably conscious travellers. C-Lite luggage is also fitted with a large apron pocket, lowered cross-ribbons, and divider pads to keep belongings organized with exceptional ease. The edgy and raw graphic style of Basquiat extends into the interiors of each suitcase, which features the artist's signature design depicting layers of individual words and short lines of text with the occasional insertion of an image. The result offers a statement intertwining visual web that is synonymous with Basquiat's creative style. Each Jean-Michel Basquiat x Samsonite suitcase is stamped with a collaborative interior label to mark the special project.

The Jean-Michel Basquiat x Samsonite C-Lite collection is available in three sizes, including one cabin size, two check-in sizes and boasts a 10-year warranty. The unique result of this collaboration is a travel-meets-art celebration rooted in creative credibility and sublime practicality.

Partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers, and creatives.

The full legal line must be included where the artist's name or artwork is used:

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

All Instagram posts/stories/IGTV/Reels should include @artestarnyc and @BasquiatOfficial in tags and captions.

All LinkedIn and Facebook posts and stories should include Artestar and Basquiat Official in tags and captions.

Curv® is a registered trademark of CANCO Hungary Ltd.

AVAILABLE IN SAMSONITE STORES AND SAMSONITE.COM FROM 20 OCTOBER 2022

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world's leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research, development and its commitment to innovation, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts. Samsonite offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products.

www.samsonite.com

Samsonite is a registered trademark of Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l. ©2022 Samsonite IP Holdings S.à r.l. All Rights Reserved.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samsonite Brands Pte Ltd