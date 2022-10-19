Pineywoods Realty Promotes Ashley Savala to Managing Broker

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based Pineywoods Realty announced today the promotion of Ashley Savala to managing broker of record. Savala joined Pineywoods Realty in May 2020 as a lead broker with more than 15 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate sales and property management.

In her new role, Savala is responsible for Pineywoods Realty growth and agent retention, business development, training, compliance, and regulatory support.

"We are thrilled to have Ashley assume this leadership role in our growing real estate firm. She demonstrates unparalleled commitment and dedication to the clients and real estate agents that she serves," said Ryan Chamblee, co-owner, Pineywoods Realty, who previously served as the managing broker of record. Chamblee will continue executive management of Pineywoods Realty as a co-owner with Lawrence Vargas, real estate broker, Pineywoods Realty, and Katz Capital.

Before joining Pineywoods Realty, Savala was the broker-owner and property manager of Las Vegas Real Estate Specialists, a veteran-owned and -operated firm serving southern Nevada.

"I am excited to assume this leadership role to help advance Pineywoods Realty to the next level," said Savala. "We have experienced tremendous expansion throughout Florida over the last several years. We now have greater opportunities to serve clients well with an increasing network of nearly 300 real estate agents providing real estate and property management services."

Through more than 1,200 transactions, Pineywoods Realty has $480 million in sales volume year to date. Pineywoods Realty's property management division manages more than 785 properties. Under the Pineywoods Realty brand platform, Pineywoods Realty agents operate as independent associates serving the Tampa Bay, Sarasota, Bradenton, and Anna Maria Island, Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville, and Fernandina Beach markets.

Savala was inspired by her grandmother, who was a Realtor, to get a real estate license while in college. Since then, she has enjoyed helping people achieve the "American Dream" of home ownership.

A native of Las Vegas with a degree in business, Savala lives in Westchase, Florida, with her husband, Tim, daughters Dallas, age 13, and Sophia, age 11, and son Brodie, age 10.

In her spare time, Savala and her husband enjoy buying and renovating homes and traveling. She is active in military and veteran programs, the PTA, and her children's sports activities.

About Pineywoods and Katz Capital

Katz Capital, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a real estate and financial-services-focused private equity firm. Its core holdings comprise six lines of affiliated businesses: Pineywoods Realty, Pineywoods Title, Pineywoods Insurance, Pineywoods Mortgage, Pineywoods Capital, and Pineywoods Benefits. Plans are underway for expansion in other states.

