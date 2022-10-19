GE Lighting, a Savant company Enters the Entertainment Space with New Cync™ Dynamic Effects Line

An assortment of new products with on-device music syncing, custom light show options and more joins the Cync portfolio to bring entertainment options to consumers smart home ecosystems

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Lighting, a Savant company, continues to expand its smart home ecosystem, Cync™, with a new addition to the portfolio – Dynamic Effects. The new line will feature an assortment of smart home products with entertainment-backed features. Today, Cync unveils the first products in the new Dynamic Effects line, Cync Dynamic Effects Light Strips, with additional products making their introduction in spring of 2023.

Available right in time for holiday hosting and entertaining, Cync's Dynamic Effect Lights Strips feature millions of color options and white tones, gradient effects and pre-set multicolor light shows. Through the Cync App, powered by Savant, consumers can create distinctly original multi-color light shows and will eventually be able to mix color segments for additional lighting customization rolling out to the app early next year. Equipped with on-device music syncing, users can now enjoy synced multi-color lights and sound. Available in both an indoor and outdoor option, the new Cync Dynamic Effects Light Strips can complement any smart home to create an immersive entertainment or gaming experience for all at-home occasions this season and beyond.

With simple installation, flexible design and heavy-duty adhesive, the new Cync Dynamic Effects Indoor Light Strips can easily enhance any space. Available in a 16-foot option, the indoor light strips are cuttable and extendable up to 32 feet.

Featuring an IP65 wet rating, the Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor Light Strips are durably designed to withstand the rigors of weather and other demanding outdoor conditions. Unlike other outdoor smart strips on the market, the Cync power supply can be exposed to outdoor elements without fear of damage or loss of power. The new outdoor light strips are also thoughtfully designed to keep their vibrant bright light overtime and feature a frosted finish to reduce pixelation and enhance haze effect.

The Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor Light Strips are available in two lengths, 16 and 32 feet. The 16-foot strip can be extended up to 32 feet and the 32-foot strip can be extended up to 64 feet.

Control Cync Dynamic Effects Light Strips away from home without a hub via the Cync App, powered by Savant or seamlessly pair with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free voice control.

The new Cync Dynamic Effects Indoor and Outdoor light strips and extensions are now available at Best Buy and bestbuy.com and will be rolling out to other retailers early next year.

Pricing

Cync Dynamic Effects Indoor 16 ft Strip: $89.99

Cync Dynamic Effects Indoor 8 ft Extension: $44.99

Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor 16 ft Strip: $179.99

Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor 32 ft Strip: $279.99

Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor 8 ft Extension: $79.99

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com.

CONTACT:

Ben Sabol

ben.sabol@savant.com

216 233 9062 216 233 9062

