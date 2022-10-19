Calling All Mobile Gaming Goblins, Ghosts, and Ghouls: AviaGames Hosts Halloween Bash Full of Spooky Mini Games, Pumpkin-Themed Features and Cash Giveaways

Pocket7Games to Feature Halloween-Inspired Pumpkin Skins Across Titles and All-New Bonus Features, Mini Games and Cash Giveaways for Special Limited Series

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today kicked off its Halloween Bash featuring a range of seasonal-inspired trivia, scratcher minigames and special tournament matches across the Pocket7Games platform, including pumpkin game icons. Taking place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 31, the main attractions include a "Hallo-WIN Bash" featuring a "Spooky Spin" lottery prize wheel, "Haunted Hunt," "Halloween Trivia" pop-up events, and "Scary Scratchers" mini games. Any Pocket7Games player that is a registered user for more than seven days can take part in the Halloween Bash festivities.

The "Hallo-WIN Bash" allows players to collect event-exclusive pumpkin icons by depositing and playing games, including a Haunted Hunt that tracks tasks, player progress and unlocks rewards for game tasks completed. Pumpkins collected during gameplay can be used to participate in the "Spooky Spin" lottery wheel allowing players to win cash or minigame. For those who like it spooky, "Scary Scratchers" allows players to collect tokens while testing their luck with themed scratchers.

"Whether you prefer pumpkins and Jack-o-lanterns or spooky horror flicks, AviaGames has you covered with a host of Halloween activities across the Pocket7Games platform," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We've added some fun pumpkin game skins along with exciting ways to play your favorite games with a touch of the season included."

Mobile gaming ghosts, goblins and more can participate in the AviaGames Halloween Bash activities on the Pocket7Games platform, as well as the AviaGames "Bingo Clash" and "Match 'n Flip" apps. In addition to the two main attractions, the platform will feature special cash challenger matches from Oct. 17 – Oct. 31 allowing players to play up to three times per day as well as the opportunity to play a "Halloween Trivia" pop-up for the chance to win up to 100,000 tickets for use towards future games.

Following are the Halloween Bash events and timelines:

"Halloween Ruins Runner" – Oct. 17 – Oct. 23

"Scary Scratchers" – Oct. 17 – Oct. 23

"Hallo-WIN Bash" – Oct. 24 – Oct. 31

"Halloween Trivia" – Oct. 24 – Oct. 31

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

