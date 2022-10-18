Surefire Cyber Expands Depth of its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Industry Leader, Cyndi Gula

ELKRIDGE, Md., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber response firm Surefire Cyber announces today the appointment of industry leader and entrepreneur, Cyndi Gula, to the company's Board of Directors.

Cyndi Gula has an outstanding record of founding, supporting, and growing cyber companies.

Cyndi Gula has an outstanding record of founding, supporting, and growing cyber companies. Cyndi was co-founder and President of Network Security Wizards and was instrumental in starting Tenable Network Security, helping establish and grow its operations until it eventually went IPO. After growing Tenable into a global leader in cybersecurity and vulnerability management, she co-founded Gula Tech Adventures with the purpose of investing in companies that defend the nation's cyberspace; she also leads a non-profit foundation that increases the resilience of the industry by encouraging more people to get involved in cyber including the inclusion and training of a diverse workforce. As Managing Partner at Gula Tech Adventures, which invested in Surefire Cyber, Cyndi helps cyber start-ups scale by providing strategic guidance and insights about the full spectrum of operational, technical, and organizational issues.

Surefire Cyber Founder and CEO Billy Gouveia said: "I am both thrilled and honored to welcome Cyndi to our Board of Directors. Her proven track record as a founder and her industry expertise as a leading cyber investor will be immensely helpful to Surefire as we scale our tech-enabled solutions and focus on quality growth."

Cyndi said: "I'm excited to join the Surefire Cyber board and look forward to working alongside Billy and the rest of the team on Surefire Cyber's strategy and execution as it helps its clients prepare, respond, and recover from cyber incidents."

About Surefire Cyber, LLC.

Surefire Cyber delivers swift, strong response to cyber incidents such as ransomware, email compromise, malware, data theft, and other threats with end-to-end response capabilities. Surefire Cyber was founded to provide clients confidence by helping them prepare, respond, and recover from cyber incidents—and to fortify their cyber resilience after an incident.

To learn more, visit http://www.surefirecyber.com or follow Surefire Cyber on LinkedIn.

