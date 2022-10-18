RLH Equity Partners Named to Inc.'s List of Founder-Friendly Investors for the Second Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners is proud to be included in Inc. Magazine's 2022 Founder-Friendly Investors list. According to Inc., the list recognizes firms that serve as a partner that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with, while receiving the financial support they need to help accelerate growth.

RLH Equity Partners (PRNewswire)

"Fully investing in an entrepreneur and their innovative vision involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

"We're honored that RLH earned a place on the Founder-Friendly Investors list for the second year in a row," said Kevin Cantrell and Ryan Smiley, Managing Directors of RLH. They added, "This recognition is especially valuable because it is based upon detailed information provided by entrepreneurs about their experiences partnering with private equity firms. We believe it reflects RLH's multi-decade commitment to a servant-leadership approach to collaborating with our portfolio companies. And it is a wonderful complement to the more than two dozen awards that our portfolio companies have earned in the past five years alone as 'best places to work' in their industry or geographical area."

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based B2B enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 40+ year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

About Inc.

Inc., the magazine for growing companies, delivers real solutions for today's innovative business builders. With information and advice covering virtually every business and management task, including marketing, sales, finding capital and managing people, Inc. helps business owners and CEOs start, run and grow their businesses.

Contact

For more information please contact:

Jessica Bramwell

Director of Communications

RLH Equity Partners|

949-428-2205

jbramwell@rlhequity.com

www.rlhequity.com

RLH is proud to be an Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors honoree for second consecutive year. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RLH Equity Partners