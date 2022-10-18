Qnergy recognized for its climate technology innovations

Qnergy receives recognition for its technology innovations and methane abatement solutions by three leading global organizations

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnergy Inc. (www.qnergy.com), a proven methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power utilizing Stirling engine technologies, announced important global recognitions.

Innovative, proven, methane abating, Stirling solutions from Qnergy (PRNewswire)

Qnergy's innovative Stirling technology powering methane abatement nominated for awards by leading global organizations.

In the past months Qnergy has been recognized by no less than three global organizations for its innovative methane abating technology and innovations. Each of these three prestigious organizations have named Qnergy an awards finalist in their respective searches to find the best, most innovative, and climate impactful technologies.

The Energy Institute (https://www.energyinst.org/), a professional organization dedicate to a better energy future through accelerating a just global energy transition to net zero, has named Qnergy a finalist in its Environment Award category. The award recognizes technologies and projects that enhance and protect the environment with prospects for wide application. Qnergy's proven ability to utilize gas from anywhere, wellpad, farm, landfill, and provide electrical power as an alternative to venting or flaring is recognized through this nomination.

The Edison Awards (https://edisonawards.com/) whose mission is to identify and honor innovation, innovators, and business leadership that make a positive impact to the world, has recognized Qnergy's nomination for a Sustainability Award for its CAP3Nano product innovation. This product innovation provides compressed instrument air to eliminate methane venting from pneumatic devices from natural gas wellpads, a significant problem that that the International Energy Agency estimates causes more than 11 million metric tonnes (11 MMT) of methane release into the atmosphere each year. In recognizing Qnergy's CAP3Nano methane abatement product innovation for nomination, Edison underscores Qnergy's leadership in contributing to clean energy.

Qnergy has been named a Rising Company finalist in the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards (https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/global-energy-awards) recognizing Qnergy's achievements in establishing itself as a key player in Energy on the world stage. Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex.

"We are grateful for the multiple recognitions of our contributions. Our products were created by team members who dedicated their careers to solving every technical problem that impeded the commercialization of the Stirling Engines." Said Dr. Ory Zik, Qnergy CEO. "We are now focusing this powerful technology on one of humanities biggest challenges: converting otherwise wasted methane into useful energy."

Receiving independent recognitions by three prestigious organizations demonstrates Qnergy's commitment to delivering climate technology and sustainability solutions, further highlighting our market proven innovations in methane abatement and contributions to a clean energy industry and world.

About Qnergy

Qnergy (q-ner–gy) provides the methane-abating power solution of tomorrow, proven, and deployable today. The technology is based on a linear 'Free Piston' Stirling Engine with no rotating parts. Qnergy converts otherwise emitted methane from gas fields, landfills, wastewater, and farms, into useful energy. For more information about our innovative climate technology solutions visit: www.qnergy.com.

