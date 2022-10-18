Percipio Workforce Solutions Launches New Website

New Website Makes It Easy to Connect Business Leaders to Talent Strategies and Staffing Consulting

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of hard work and dedication, Percipio Workforce Solutions, a division of Percipio Partners, is delighted to officially announce the launch of our new website, www.percipioworkforcesolutions.com. The website aims to actively connect industrial companies with the right talent and recruitment then offer workforce solutions, retaining talented employees.

Percipio Workforce Solutions Launches New WebsiteNew Website Makes It Easy to Connect Business Leaders to Talent Strategies and Staffing Consulting With 30 years of experience and in-depth expertise, Percipio Workforce Solutions partners with ambitious company executives to define their future workforce. Their knowledge of how to create connections and enhance workforce opportunities can be found on the new website.For more information, go to www.workforcesolutions.com (PRNewswire)

With 30 years of experience and in-depth expertise, Percipio Workforce Solutions partners with company executives to define their future workforce. To support them, knowledge of enhancing workforce opportunities can be found on the new website.

The website is also designed to provide easily accessible employment resources for current and prospective clients. The goal is to offer an easy way to learn and to browse information featuring access to our Services, Areas of Expertise, Industry News & Resources on current topics.

"We want to provide the most accurate, up-to-date tools while sharing our knowledge and expertise in a time of unprecedented workforce challenges happening today," said Vice President of Human Resources Strategy at Percipio Workforce Solutions, Jim Roy. "Our goal is to deliver hiring and retention services by a trusted workforce partner with an extensive recruiting and staffing background."

There are plans to grow the site with tools to initiate further engagement and assist in building relationships during on-going challenges in the workplace.

To know more about how to elevate and prepare the future of work, visit our website www.percipioworkforcesolutions.com

About Percipio Workforce Solutions

Percipio Workforce Solutions, a division of Percipio Partners, builds partnerships with ambitious company change makers to define their future workforce today by specializing in providing solutions for building and managing teams within the industrial sector. With over 30 years of experience, our consulting and hiring experts understand that staffing and retention are interlinked. We empower clients and candidates with the opportunity to reimagine how work gets done with innovative and scalable solutions.

Achieving powerful results, we guide the workforce process, direct, and enable sustainable results. Our experience provides the insight and the tools to drive gross profit margins, while retaining quality workers.

For more information, go to www.percipioworkforcesolutions.com

About Percipio Partners

Percipio Partners is a leading private equity investment company providing strategic support, capital and operations, to businesses throughout the United States.

We deploy capital and personnel resources as an operator with investments in agriculture and residential real estate, agriculture technology and healthcare industries. For more information, go to www.percipiopartners.com.

Contact:

Sharon Bargas, Marketing Director

Percipio Partners

Sharon.Bargas@PercipioPartners.com

402-319-2277

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Percipio Partners