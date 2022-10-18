Fictiv Enhances its Injection Molding DFM System with 3D Visualization to Help Customers Go From Design to Production Faster

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, announced today the addition of 3D visualization technology to its injection molding design for manufacturability (DFM) system, delivering end-to-end automation of injection molding workflows to help customers accelerate new product development and mitigate production risks and delays.

The newly enhanced system combines digital manufacturability issue tracking, part version control, collaboration tools, and 3D visualization to dramatically accelerate the speed at which engineering teams can request, review, and respond to injection molding DFM feedback and approve parts for production.

"Our goal at Fictiv is to simplify sourcing for complex injection molding tools and parts our customers need by enabling them to order quickly and easily, with minimal redesign and risk, and with expert guidance every step of the way," said Chris Lippi, chief product officer at Fictiv. "As a technology-forward manufacturing solution, Fictiv is able to provide a digital experience that is radically more efficient and streamlined than the industry's antiquated approach of sharing marked-up drawings over email."

Fictiv offers preliminary DFM feedback at no cost before an order is placed to ensure a differentiated and highly consultative experience. The new Fictiv system also moves the typical offline, error-prone file sharing system to a modern, online workflow. Together these aspects help customers optimize their designs early in the process with guided expertise, reducing development cycle time by days, weeks, or more.

The new addition of 3D visualization for injection molding DFM is the latest example of Fictiv's innovation and expansion in the injection molding market. The newly evolved system builds upon Fictiv's most recent injection molding DFM enhancements and geographic growth, enabling increased clarity and more seamless collaboration between customers and Fictiv application engineers. And unlike other online offerings for injection molding, Fictiv accommodates complex 3D designs with 2D drawings made with production-grade steel tools, and allows for tight tolerances to meet customer specifications without making unnecessary design concessions or sacrificing quality.

"In my 25-plus years of working with internal and external vendors for custom manufacturing, Fictiv is by far the easiest to quote, most economical, and Fictiv always delivers my parts on time," said Dilan Silva, mechanical engineer at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Fictiv offers many domestic and international manufacturing options to fit my budget and schedule. The quality of the parts received is exceptional, and their customer service is one of the best I've experienced. Fictiv is consistently evolving their manufacturing technologies while driving down costs and improving operational efficiency."

With this newly enhanced DFM experience for injection molding, Fictiv continues to streamline sourcing workflows and feedback loops, add traceability and visibility, and centralize communication in one user-friendly platform.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

