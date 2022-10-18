Essity's subsidiary Vinda publish the interim report for the third quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's subsidiary Vinda International Holdings Ltd, today published the interim report for the third quarter 2022. Link to the full report: http://www.vinda.com/upload/files/20221018/0802r68l20.pdf

Essity is the majority shareholder of Vinda and owns 52% of the company. Vinda is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Essity consolidates Vinda and in 2021 Vinda's net sales accounted for approximately 17% of Essity's net sales.

Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 will be published on October 27, 2022, at approximately 07:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

