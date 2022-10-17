Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study Launches 2022 Claims Performance Survey and Prepares to Deliver 10-Year Industry Report Card

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, the largest national research program investigating top issues impacting claims organizations today, has released its annual survey, inviting claims leaders to once again participate in important industry research that will be published in its 2022 Report.

"Prior to launching the study over a decade ago, there was no survey-based assessment tool focused on claims organizational performance and strategy," said Rachel Fikes, chief experience officer and study program director at Rising Medical Solutions. "Through our participants' collective intelligence, we have developed research that is both for and with claims professionals to identify the operational and cultural practices that are delivering superior employee care and return to work outcomes."

The latest survey reprises questions used since the study's inception and responses will be used to deliver a 10-year industry report card that quantifies persistent claims challenges and measures advancements to overcome them. Ultimately the 2022 Report will help claims organizations to:

Benchmark operational performance and pinpoint outliers

Substantiate successful strategies amongst peers

Identify practices generating better outcomes

Advocate for resources in support-challenged areas

Drive talent optimization

Leverage total worker health models

Quantify the past 10 years of industry progress

All claims managers, directors, and executive-level leaders who oversee workers' compensation claims operations for payer organizations are invited to take the confidential 2022 survey. The survey will remain open throughout the month of October and into early November.

Study participants will receive a copy of the 2022 Study Report which will be published in 2023. As in prior years, the 2022 Report will be available to all industry stakeholders without cost or obligation as a contribution to the workers' compensation industry.

About the Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study

The Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study is a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today. The study's mission is to advance claims management in the industry by providing both quantitative and qualitative data. Through survey research with claims leaders and practitioners nationwide, the program generates actionable intelligence for claims organizations to evaluate priorities, challenges, and strategies amongst their peers. Conceived and directed by Rising Medical Solutions, the ongoing program is a collaboration of industry executives representing diverse organizational perspectives, including the Study's Principal Researcher and Advisory Council:

Denise Zoe Algire , Director of Risk Initiatives & National Medical Director | Albertsons Companies

Melissa Burke , PharmD, VP, Head of Claims Integrated Solutions | AmTrust Financial Service

Dr. Tyrone Spears , Chief, Workers' Compensation Division | City of Los Angeles

Ben Tebo , JD, VP | Creative Risk Solutions

Sharon Scott , VP, Medical Programs | ESIS

Freddy Mistry , AVP, US Claims Operations | Gallagher Bassett

Helen Weber , AVP, Head of Medical Strategy | The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Adam Seidner MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer | The Hartford

Victoria Kennedy, VP, Workers' Compensation | Linea Solutions

Scott Emery , Senior Director, Claims | Markel

Thomas Wiese , VP, Claims | The MEMIC Group

Michele Fairclough , Medical Services Director | Montana State Fund

Molly Flanagan , AVP, Workers' Compensation Claims | Nationwide

Marcos Iglesias MD, VP, Chief Medical Director | Travelers

Linda Butler , Director, Claims Management | Walt Disney World Resort

Brian Trick , Director of Claim Services | Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Thomas Stark , VP, Underwriting | Zenith Insurance Company

About Rising Medical Solutions

Rising Medical Solutions is a national managed care firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets.

