Steelcase Reports Traction on Ambitious Climate and Community Goals

Annual Impact Report shares company once again maintained carbon neutrality, worked with more than 150 local community partner organizations on 280 projects in 32 locations and continued its practice of equitable pay practices by providing equal pay for equal work between men and women across the company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelcase today published its annual Impact Report, which details its continued commitment to, and progress toward, its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. The report provides metrics, stories and details on pilot programs and new initiatives started between March 2021-February 2022. Significant updates include progress on the company's carbon emissions reduction goals, advancement on its DEI journey and growth in its culture of trust, integrity and empowerment. For more than 100 years, Steelcase has used its business as a force for good, which is why the company is committed to transparency through this report.

"We believe business has an essential role to play in shaping our collective future, and this report shares the many ways Steelcase positively impacts our communities," said Sara Armbruster, president and CEO of Steelcase. "We believe a better future starts with each of us listening, learning and committing to doing better. We're proud of the progress we're making and the recognition we're earning as a result. We know there is always more to do and each day we're striving for better."

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

In fiscal year 2022, Steelcase was recognized by third-party organizations around the world for its commitments to people, the planet and its culture, receiving 10 awards including Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign, Regional EPA WasteWise Award, Shaw sustain[HUMAN]ability® Leadership Award, Civic 50 Award, EcoVadis Gold and more.

This year's major achievements include:

Caring for the Planet

Throughout the fiscal year, Steelcase not only maintained carbon neutrality for its own operations, but also made progress toward its goal of reducing absolute emissions by 50% by 2030. One way the company made progress this year was by installing solar panels in its manufacturing facilities in Rosenheim, Germany and Pune, India . In Pune , the solar panels contribute 50% of the energy needed for daily activities.

Simultaneously, the company worked with its suppliers to help them establish their own carbon emission reduction targets through webinars, Q+As and one-on-one coaching.

With 281 Business and Industrial Furniture Manufacturer's Association LEVEL-certified products, the organization holds more BIFMA LEVEL product certifications than any other brand. LEVEL by BIFMA is an evaluation and certification program for environmentally preferable and socially responsible office furniture.

Caring for People

Throughout the fiscal year, Steelcase worked with more than 150 local community partner organizations on 280 projects in 32 locations, building relationships with local businesses to impact local communities.

The company and the Steelcase Foundation also reported $7.2M in charitable giving.

Steelcase implemented new hiring practices resulting in a cohort of new hires in the US that were 55% women and 30% racial or ethnic minorities.

Additionally, the organization continued its practice of equitable pay practices by providing equal pay for equal work between men and women across the company.

Caring for Its Culture

This year Steelcase embedded its leadership pillars — the values, principles, behaviors and mindsets that matter most to successfully drive business and engage employees —in, and across, the organization through updated training and compliance policies.

Steelcase employed Humu, a needs assessment and analysis survey, to help leaders understand the needs of their teams and lead more effectively.

The company also aggregated its people focused policies into a new comprehensive a new Global Human and Labor Rights Policy.

"As an organization that creates places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more, we're working to make better possible for all," said Lizbeth O'Shaughnessy, senior vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary for Steelcase. "Through our commitments, we're advancing new thinking, setting ambitious goals and fueling action to make the world a healthier and more equitable place to live."

The complete Impact Report, which includes updates on all the company's ESG commitments, can be viewed at Steelcase.com/ImpactReport2022.

About Steelcase

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. For more information, visit steelcase.com.

