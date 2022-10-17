Brennan Acquires Single Tenant Building in Commerce City, Colorado

Aggregate investments made in Denver have reached $335 million

COMMERCE CITY, Colo., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired a 80,345 square foot manufacturing and industrial building, located at 6195 Clermont Street in Commerce City, Colorado.

The seller, McCallin Real Estate LLC, was an owner-user who will vacate the property in 2023. Brennan plans to create value through proactive asset management, completion of cosmetic improvements and re-tenanting the property. The building's heavy industrial zoning, excess yard, clear height and loading doors will attract a broad spectrum of manufacturing, assembly, and distribution uses.

"We are excited to expand our Denver portfolio with this acquisition of a highly functional and well-located, value-add property," said Brian Roach, Managing Principal of Brennan's Mountain West region. "A special thanks to Scott Gibler who sourced the deal for Brennan." Scott Gibler is Brennan's Executive Director, Corporate Real Estate Services and resides in Denver.

"Metro Denver's industrial property statistics continue to see strong rent growth with robust increases in achieved lease rates," explains John Torp, Vice-President in Brennan's Mountain West region. "Specifically, Commerce City's vacancy rate is less than 2.5% and continues to see strong rental rate growth." Mr. Torp has investment and operational responsibility for Brennan in the Denver market.

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

