Tri Pointe Homes Wins Big at the Great American Living Awards 2022

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc . (NYSE: TPH) is pleased to announce that its DC Metro division received seven awards (six awards and one award of merit) across the categories of interior merchandising, marketing and sales during the Great American Living Awards held on October 6, 2022. Presented by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), the annual Great American Living Awards ceremony honors the best and the brightest in the metropolitan Washington D.C. homebuilding industry.

"It's an honor to be recognized at GALA. We're grateful to the NVBIA team and our industry peers for recognizing our dedication to providing high-quality homes in the DMV region," said Julie Dillon, Tri Pointe Homes DC Metro Division Director of Marketing. "We attribute these awards to our hard-working team members and partners who always put customers first."

Tri Pointe Homes' Amalyn community was awarded Best Virtual Sales Process/Experience for its VIP Grand Opening Video and Best Website, Individual Community (rental, for sale or mixed use). The community also received an award for Best Direct Mail, Individual Ad, Builder for its Trifold Direct Mailer and an award of merit for Best Video (including YouTube) or TV ad for its Community Video.

The DC Metro division also took home awards for Best Video (including YouTube) or TV ad for its Brookland Grove community, Best Interior Merchandising, Detached Home, $850,000 - $999,999 for the Sycamore Model at Lansdale and Best Interior Merchandising, Detached Home, $1,000,000-$1,399,999 for the Elliott Model at Brambleton West Park.

An overview of Tri Pointe Homes' award recognitions is featured below.

SALES & MARKETING

Category 19: Best Virtual Sales Process/Experience – Tri Pointe Homes - Amalyn VIP Grand Opening Video – WINNER

Category 20: Best Website – Individual Community (rental, for sale or mixed use) – Amalyn Community Website – WINNER

Category 25: Best Direct Mail – Individual Ad, Builder Amalyn Trifold Direct Mailer – WINNER

Category 27: Best Video (including YouTube) or TV ad – Tri Pointe Homes at Brookland Grove – WINNER

Category 27: Best Video (including YouTube) or TV ad – Amalyn Community Video – AWARD OF MERIT

INTERIOR MERCHANDISING

Category 30: Best Interior Merchandising – Detached Home – $850,000 - $999,999 – Sycamore Model at Lansdale – WINNER

Category 30: Best Interior Merchandising – Detached Home – $1,000,000 - $1,399,999 – Elliott Model at Brambleton West Park – WINNER

About Tri Pointe Homes® [ D.C. Metro ]

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019. The company made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and its 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list. Tri Pointe Homes was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 40 years ago under the name Winchester® Homes*, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the D.C. metro real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

