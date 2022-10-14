Let's Get Ready to Crumbl--Viral TikTok Company Hopes to Score Big With First National Broadcast Campaign

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crumbl Cookies , known for its gourmet cookies and viral TikTok videos, has produced its first national broadcast campaign in hopes of becoming your game day dessert—a space typically filled with salty and savory foods like chips, wings, and pizza. The ad campaign features American Ring Announcer Michael Buffer saying, "Let's Get Ready to Crumbl"—a twist on his original line made famous.

"Game day is about bringing fans, teammates, and opponents together — whether to watch or play. Our mission statement is about bringing friends and family together and we feel like sports is a natural space for us," said CEO and Co-founder Jason McGowan. "The game day spread has been missing a sweet element, and we know Crumbl cookies are the perfect addition."

While most food brands gain stardom in broadcast first, Crumbl went viral on TikTok in 2021, gaining more than 2 million followers in just six weeks. Now the company has more than 5.8 million followers on the platform. The brand is taking its first steps into the broadcast world with a commercial series running on ESPN featuring Michael Buffer and comedic, relatable sporting moments—a project facilitated by Crumbl with the help of The Scratch Collective , a communications firm.

The commercial launches digitally on National Dessert Day, Friday, October 14. The first broadcast commercial will air on Saturday, November 5 on ABC.

"This partnership makes a lot of sense for me, as we were able to have fun with the 'rumble' and 'crumbl' play on words," said Buffer. "I've always had a sweet tooth and I'm excited to add Crumbl to my game day spread and help spread the word about these delicious cookies with fans across the country."

Taking game day to the next level, Crumbl offers a weekly rotating menu that can be purchased in-store, locally delivered, or shipped nationwide. The brand also offers curbside pickup, catering, and digital gifting options, making it the perfect option for friends and families to celebrate game day together or from afar.

There is a cookie for everyone with Crumbl's 200+ gourmet specialty flavors, including Brownie Batter, Cornbread, Pumpkin Pie, Cookie Butter Lava, Snickerdoodle, Strawberry Ice Cream Bar, French Toast, Kentucky Butter Cake, and much more. The brand also features Milk Chocolate Chip and Pink Sugar as weekly staples on the menu.

About Crumbl

Crumbl Cookies' mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with almost 600 locations in 45+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and the fastest-growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm on weekdays, 8am - 12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of their nationwide locations.

