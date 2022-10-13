Senske Services Promotes Goes and Presley to Vice Presidents

KENNEWICK, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services recently promoted Malia Goes to Vice President Human Resources and Becca Presley to Vice President of Marketing & Communications. Goes and Presley both serve on the executive leadership team for Senske Services.

Senske is a family-owned provider of premier lawn, tree, and pest control services throughout the Western United States. Senske has experienced record-breaking growth for the last three years and plans to dramatically increase M&A activity by targeting an expanding national footprint. Per Chris Senske, CEO, "Malia and Becca are two team members I depend on the most and have taken on more and more work and responsibility as we have grown the business. They have excelled at their respective positions."

Goes joined Senske in 2019 and brought with her more than 12 years of HR experience. She has an MBA from Columbia Southern University and is HRCI SPHR Certified. Malia serves on the DEI Council for the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). According to Goes "I work with an amazing team, and it is rewarding to focus my efforts on strategies that help grow the business and the people of Senske".

Presley joined the Senske team in 2015. She has her BA from Eastern Washington University and more than two decades of marketing experience in various industries. She serves on the Lawn Care Communications Committee, Marketing Council and Women in Landscape Network for NALP. Per Presley, "The growth we've experienced is exciting. I'm looking forward to adding more brands and geographies to our portfolio".

About Senske Services:

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Fit Turf, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.308.1260 or visit www.senske.com.

