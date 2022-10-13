Marvion Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Hong Kong Extravaganza - more than 200 guests and visitors are expected to attend as Hong Kong reopens for business post pandemic

The 1st anniversary celebration includes a 2-days exhibition at Centricity in the Landmark Chater House, Hong Kong with more than US$5mil worth of DOTs on display

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion will be celebrating its first anniversary with an extravaganza event in Hong Kong. Spanning over 2 days, the event will be held at Centricity in the Landmark Chater House on 25 & 26 October 2022.

The 2-days exhibition will showcase the range of products and services offered by Marvion. It will also feature some of the remake license digital ownership tokens (DOTs) that are currently on sale in Marvion's MetaStudio.

On top of the exhibition, there will also be a Marvion cocktail evening on 25 October 2022. This is an invite-only event and more than 50 Hong Kong celebrities, industry insiders and media outlets are expected to attend. In total, more than 200 guests are expected over the 2 days as Hong Kong gradually reopens for business.

Commenting on the event, Cherry Leung, Marketing Director of Marvion (Hong Kong), said, "The last one year has been a very exciting time for Marvion. Even though Hong Kong was largely closed off from the rest of the world due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we are still able to see our online traction grow due to the borderless nature of our business. However, with Hong Kong reopening for business, we really want to take advantage of this and organise an extravaganza to commemorate our first year milestone. Most importantly, we want to show that Hong Kong is back in business."

With respect to the expected attendance, Cherry added, "While we really want to have a big event, to be socially conscious, we have limited this year's exhibition attendance to about 200. In terms of attendance, we have extended invitations to more than 50 movie celebrities and industry players. We hope to use this opportunity to not only reconnect with them, but also to show them all the amazing things they can do with our Digital Ownership Tokens."

Commenting on the exhibition, Joshua Chu, the Chief Risk Officer of Marvion, said, "From Marvion's perspective, one of the key highlights that we will be showcasing is our remake license digital ownership tokens. Launched sometime in the middle of 2022, we have seen brisk sales for these DOTs. During the Hong Kong Extravaganza, we will be showcasing what the remake license DOTs can do. It is our hope that through such events, it will help educate intellectual property (IP) owners on how they can use DOTs to monetise their existing IPs. As for producers and film makers, we hope to open their minds and for them to see how DOTs can be used to make their movies more engaging for their fans."

The Marvion Hong Kong Extravaganza is an invite-only event. To get your tickets, please email Media@Marvion.Media. For more information on Marvion and its DOT offerings, please visit www.Marvion.Media.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that BONZ is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOTs offered by Marvion™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in BONZ's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BONZ undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

About Marvion

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the lifestyle and entertainment industry. Although most lifestyle and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value. Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing and current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible lifestyle and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: www.marvion.media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: www.instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: www.t.me/marvion_media

View original content:

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.