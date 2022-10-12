Valley Fine Foods Debuts Retail's First Co-Branded Egg Bites With Impossible Foods

New Three Bridges Cheese & ImpossibleTM Egg Bites hit grocery stores nationwide on October 23.

BENICIA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Fine Foods, LLC, creators of Three BridgesTM Egg Bites, announced today the release of the first co-branded baked egg bite featuring ImpossibleTM Beef Made from Plants, available in nationwide Kroger stores as well as select Albertsons, Raley's and Safeway locations. The new Three Bridges Cheese & ImpossibleTM Egg Bites offers vegetarian and flexitarian consumers alike a new way to enjoy a delicious, high-protein breakfast that is ready in 60 seconds.

Three Bridges Cheese & Impossible Egg Bites were made for people who love to eat meat – without the meat! (PRNewswire)

The collaboration is the latest in Valley Fine Foods' efforts to provide the highest quality refrigerated breakfasts in the single-serve food space while meeting consumers' ever-evolving needs.

"As the country's leading retail egg bite brand, we know our customers crave something satisfying for breakfast that will complement their busy lifestyles and diets. Adding a protein-rich, plant-based meat to our already flavor-packed Three Bridges Egg Bites lineup was a no-brainer," said Todd Nettleton, President and CEO of Valley Fine Foods. "Impossible Foods' dedication to putting taste first made them the right choice for creating the perfect breakfast – a delicious egg bite featuring meat made from plants."

"Our goal is to make Impossible a part of every meal – and of course, breakfast is the most important," said Sam Perry, Vice President of U.S. Retail Sales at Impossible Foods. "Impossible Beef is savory and packed with protein, making it the perfect addition to a well-balanced breakfast. We're excited to work with Valley Fine Foods on these new egg bites, helping consumers start their day right."

The announcement comes as Valley Fine Foods prepares to launch more specialty breakfast items in stores later this year, including Three Bridges Oat Bites and Three Bridges Kale & Spinach Egg Bites with Egg Whites.

About Valley Fine Foods

Since 1984, Valley Fine Foods has created innovative and convenient refrigerated meal solutions that can be enjoyed in minutes regardless of busy schedules, cooking skill levels, or dietary needs. Available in stores throughout the U.S., Valley Fine Foods' family of brands – Three Bridges, Pasta Prima, and Artisola – all feature high-quality ingredients in delicious recipes that are quick and easy to prepare. To learn more, visit valleyfinefoods.com. For Three Bridges Egg Bites nutritional information, customer recipes, and to find them at a store near you, visit threebridgeseggbites.com, on Facebook: @3beggbites, and Instagram: @threebridges.eggbites.

