Quantum Machines to partner with leading European universities, research institutions and companies on the EuRyQa project

The project, coordinated by the University of Strasbourg, will establish a new European infrastructure for Rydberg Quantum Computing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , the provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions that accelerate the development and implementation of quantum computers, announced today that it will be a partner on the EuRyQa project. The European Commission has just launched the European infrastructure for Rydberg Quantum Computing (EuRyQa) project aimed at establishing Rydberg quantum processors as a leading platform for scalable quantum computing in Europe. Assembling eleven partners from seven countries, EuRyQa is funded under the highly competitive Horizon Europe program (HORIZON-CL4-2021-DIGITAL-EMERGING-01-30) with a total budget of almost €5 million over the next three years.

Ultracold-trapped atoms have recently emerged as one of the most promising physical platforms for digital quantum computing, having already demonstrated systems with more than 200 qubits (the computational unit of a quantum computer) with strong interactions mediated by their highly excited Rydberg states and a clear path to further scalability to thousands of qubits. To develop the next generation of fully programmable and scalable quantum computing systems based on ultracold Rydberg atoms, EuRyQa will bring together four complementary European Rydberg platforms. In this way, the consortium aims to provide a unique European solution for Rydberg-based quantum computing, together with the first pan-European benchmarking and standardization of the technology.

"We will provide a common quantum computing stack for Rydberg atoms, a federated cloud service, solutions to concrete computational problems, and key technology for fault-tolerant quantum computing with Rydberg qubits," says Prof. Guido Pupillo from the University of Strasbourg, who coordinates EuRyQa. "The success of EuRyQa will be a game changer for Europe in a global competition for quantum computing."

To achieve the project's aims, EuRyQa unites partners from academia at the forefront of ultracold-atom-based quantum technology with industrial partners providing complementary expertise on quantum hardware, classical electronics, firmware, and software. EuRyQa is coordinated by the University of Strasbourg (France) and other partners include the SME PASQAL (France), the University of Stuttgart, the spin-off Qruise GmbH from the Research Centre Jülich, and the consultancy EURICE GmbH (Germany), the University of Amsterdam and the Technical University of Eindhoven (the Netherlands), the research institute Idryma Technologias Kai Erevnas (Greece), Associacao Portuguese Quantum Institute (Portugal), Università degli Studi di Padova (Italy) and Quantum Machines (Israel).

Quantum Machines (QM) has established itself as the leading provider of control and operation systems — the actual "brain" within quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) comprises the most advanced classical hardware and software for the control and operation of multi-qubit quantum processors. QM's platform can support any existing Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) architecture and enables users to execute even the most challenging quantum algorithms right out of the box.

"The EuRyQa project is an important initiative that will help position Europe as a hotbed of innovation in quantum computing," said Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "With our Quantum Orchestration Platform, quantum computing infrastructure can be built to be highly scalable and compatible with a wide range of quantum technologies. We are proud to partner on such an innovative project that will undoubtedly contribute to moving quantum computing forward — in Europe and the world."

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the path towards the new age of quantum computing. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale to thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

View original content:

SOURCE Quantum Machines