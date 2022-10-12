Prospera Receives Generous Donation from CITY Furniture for Support to Local Hispanic Entrepreneurs

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic development, nonprofit organization Prospera has received a generous, unrestricted donation from CITY Furniture to support Hispanic entrepreneurs in the greater Tampa area. All Prospera services—including individual consulting and technical assistance, business training in Spanish, and access to capital—are offered to clients at no charge, thanks to funds raised from public and private funders.

"City Furniture does not have stores in the Tampa Bay area yet, so this is the first time they make a donation to our organization, and we were pleasantly surprised by the generous amount," said Prospera Regional Vice President Fabian Yepez. "We're fortunate to have been selected as the beneficiaries of their recent in-store Test Rest campaign and will use the contribution to provide top quality services to more local Hispanic entrepreneurs who need our support."

"As CITY Furniture expands into the Tampa Bay community with the opening of our Plant City showroom and warehouse this November, we are proud to support Prospera and the important work they do to empower Hispanic entrepreneurs," said Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture. "Giving back is at the core of what we do, and our Test Rest campaign gives customers the opportunity to support and strengthen the communities where they live, work, and play."

With each mattress test rest completed in showrooms, CITY Furniture donates $25 to a community partner plus gives the customer a $25 gift card. As part of its 5% Giving Pledge, CITY is committed to giving back a minimum of 5 percent of their annual profits back to the community.

There are an estimated 631,000 Hispanics in the Tampa Bay region, equivalent to 20 percent of its population. Prospera offers bilingual, culturally sensitive services to established and aspiring Hispanic entrepreneurs. The funding from CITY Furniture will enable Prospera to provide training, individual handholding, and personalized resources to local Hispanics who want assistance to start, sustain, or grow their businesses.

Since Prospera was established in Tampa in 1991, it has provided individual consulting services to more than 7,700 local Hispanic entrepreneurs and marketed more than $66 million in loans for them. Individuals interested in Prospera's assistance for their businesses or new startup ideas can call (813) 634-6246 or email ContactWC@prosperausa.org.

Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. In the last five years alone, it has facilitated over $61 million in loans, trained over 18,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain over 16,000 jobs. For more information, visit prosperausa.org or call (888) PROSPERA.

CITY Furniture, a South-Florida based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer, and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, operates over 22 showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as 14 Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. Their newest showroom and warehouse in Plant City opens November 2022. For more information, please visit www.cityfurniture.com.

