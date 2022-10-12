movr announces partnership with XTRA, a computer vision technology for health and wellness providers

Prescribe, movr's recommendation engine, will integrate with XTRA to create personalized exercises experiences and movement health insights

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - movr ( www.movewithmovr.com ), a movement health company, announced its partnership with XTRA ( https://xtravision.ai/ ), a computer vision technology for health and wellness providers. XTRA's video capture will integrate with Prescribe, movr's recommendation engine, to provide organizations and their members with a personalized exercises experience tailored to individual fitness and movement abilities.

"XTRA are computer vision experts, and after seeing their tech in action over the past few months, this partnership is an obvious one. It gives us an opportunity to scale globally, reaching more health organizations and their members," said Aaron De Jong, movr CEO and Founder. "This collaboration promotes personalization, making exercise more fun and engaging, and better for each individual. Providing better user journeys and associated health outcomes is the shakeup our industry needs."

XTRA captures exercise movement through any device with a camera, delivering personalized recommendations and a dashboard to track progress over time. XTRA primarily serves health and wellness providers, including physiotherapy, preventative care, fitness and health insurance.

"Like movr, we believe that it is not just about getting people to move more, but to move more intelligently. From a user engagement perspective, we can now provide a complete personalized workout experience that can be delivered to many," said Pierangelo Raiola, XTRA Co-Founder and CEO. "movr's technology empowers people to get more from their workouts and to avoid unnecessary risk or injury, adjusting exercises to their current capabilities. And the fact that XTRA and movr are both platform agnostic enables any organization to pull in computer vision and an exercise recommendation engine without the headache of road mapping and building it themselves."

To learn more about how this integration can serve your organization, visit: https://www.movewithmovr.com/xtra-partnership

About movr:

movr measurably improves how people move, feel and perform by providing personalized movement health assessments, recommendations and data insights. For more: www.movewithmovr.com .

About XTRA:

XTRA specializes in deep learning and computer vision. Its cloud solution allows you to study and analyze human body movement through any device equipped with a camera. For more: https://xtravision.ai/

View original content:

SOURCE movr Fitness Inc.