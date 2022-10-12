Kastle joins Microsoft's Partnership Ecosystem to drive the Future of the Connected Workplace

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the annual Ignite Conference, Microsoft announced an ecosystem of partners – including Kastle – building on top of Microsoft's new Connected Workplace platform, Microsoft Places.

"Addressing the unique challenges brought on by new ways of work requires collaboration across the Connected Workplace category," said Lars Johnson, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams and Connected Workplace. "Kastle, along with other industry leaders, is an important part of our partner ecosystem. Together with our partners, Microsoft Places will help create holistic and impactful solutions to address the changing workplace needs of our customers."

Kastle, the preeminent technology provider to commercial office buildings and enterprise tenants, will help Microsoft Places respond to the significant changes in worker needs created by the hybrid workplace, helping determine where to work most effectively. Kastle's open platform provides data and access control technology to help reimagine hybrid and in-person work.

The Microsoft Places platform will deliver solutions that coordinate where work happens, modernize the office with intelligent technology, and optimize the workplace for today's needs. Kastle's unique managed services business model and depth of experience with unified identities, mobile access, visitor management, hardware and software integrations, and IoT sensor monitoring, make it a multi-faceted partner for this new platform. The company is eager to bring these unique capabilities to Microsoft Places.

"As one of the largest providers of managed technology solutions for commercial office properties, we have an extensive array of offerings and a deep repository of data to help support the changing demands of the modern workplace.", said Kastle CEO Haniel Lynn. "We are proud to partner with Microsoft to help build the tools necessary for businesses to thrive in this new environment. The scope of Kastle's cloud-based offering, the breadth of our proven achievements, and our strong commitment to providing superior managed customer service make us a strong partner contributing to make this vision a reality."

About Kastle

Kastle is a leader in technology solutions for commercial office buildings and physical spaces with expansive experience in critical enabling components to workspace optimization such as mobile access offerings, visitor management, IoT/Sensor monitoring, integrations to in-building hardware and software solutions and unified identity management across tenants, buildings and portfolios.

