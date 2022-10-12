AltsDb To Attend IMN Real Estate Family Office Forum (East) 2022 As Official Media Partner

As the alts industry continues its upward climb, AltsDb remains a leading voice covering private equity, real estate, and alternative investments.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AltsDb has announced the company's participation as an Official Media Partner for the seventh annual Real Estate Family Office and Private Wealth Management Forum (East). The conference is being produced by IMN, a leading organizer of institutional finance and investment conferences.

The event follows a series of successful conferences across the country (in Miami, California and Chicago), and will be held on October 18-19, in Miami, FL.

With the average family office now allocating about 15% of their portfolio to real estate direct investments, IMN's Real Estate Family Office Forum is well-timed for the industry to discuss the opportunities in this asset class.

Family office executives and industry professionals can join AltsDb at the event in October, and directly participate in the valuable conversations taking place.

"This is an important event for family offices to consider attending, especially if they place a lot of capital in alternatives," said Andy Hagans, co-founder of AltsDb. "We're excited to be participating as an official media partner of IMN, and for the opportunity to connect in person with so many leaders in the family office space."

For the full event agenda and registration information, please visit https://events.imn.org/event/95f0d1eb-8118-4342-bf38-fef81a545639/summary .

About AltsDb

AltsDb produces content and events for High Net Worth investors, family offices and financial advisors who place capital in alternative investments. AltsDb is also the exclusive publisher of The Alternative Investment Podcast, a leading voice in the alternatives industry covering private equity, venture capital, and real estate. Visit https://altsdb.com to learn more.

