LootMogul, Sports Metaverse signs $10M deal with Seasoned Bull Riding Investors & Hall of Famers

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul teams up with Shaw Sullivan, creator of CowChip Crypto DAO, Bull Riders Only (BRO), and one of the largest ex-shareholder in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR), and Scott Mendes, a co-founding member of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) & Bull Riding Hall of Fame to help develop the Western Sports in LootMogul's metaverse beginning with the creation of the world's first Rodeo city in LootMogul's metaverse.

"This is a game-changing partnership with the legendary bull riding team and rodeo veteran sports investors to bring one of the most profitable sports in the LootMogul metaverse. Using future CowChip crypto tokens will allow people to buy items in the rodeo meta stadiums, while enjoying real-world benefits in the world's largest rodeo sports cities in Las Vegas, Dallas, etc." Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul

"Western community with more than 150 years of legacy has now a chance to show the world how big and powerful that community can be in a new age LootMogul metaverse with true-in-real-life (TIRL) experiences. We look forward to working with all the industry's key players to achieve their goals. Their recent financing from GEM with a $200 Million investment commitment suggests that smart money agrees with our vision too" Shaw

Scott said, "Being an ambassador for both CowChip Crypto and LootMogul this partnership puts Western Sports at the forefront with other major sports involved with LootMogul like the NBA and the NFL. We are now able to help established organizations grow, and new ventures to prosper and the fans benefit in ways they have never been able to before.

It was obvious to me from the start that CowChip Crypto offered a new way to finance and the thought of a tradeable/exchangeable token that can grow in value just by using it in our everyday lives for tickets, merchandise, and video content is truly a blessing."

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform); powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

