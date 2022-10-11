IDIQ Names Veteran Michael Scheumack Chief Marketing Officer

Scheumack leads performance and traditional marketing efforts to scale IDIQ and its suite of identity theft protection and credit monitoring brands

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDIQ, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring, has named Michael Scheumack to the role of chief marketing officer.

Scheumack is responsible for leading and managing initiatives in both performance and traditional marketing.

With more than 20 years of experience in marketing and technology along with more than a decade spent in the financial and credit services industries, Scheumack is responsible for leading and managing initiatives in both performance and traditional marketing across the company's full suite of brands. This includes the flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, as well as its newly-acquired Resident-Link brand for rental payment reporting and its Credit & Debt brand that provides a credit and debt education-based membership platform.

Scheumack began his career serving in the U.S. Coast Guard where he started his education and began working in the technology industry. He then went on to successfully establish and manage technology solutions in various industries ranging from non-profits to credit services, including his own business. In 2005, Scheumack left the industry for three years to work fulltime overseeing the buildout and growth of a food distribution program to aid with the growing homeless population in San Bernardino County in California.

In 2008, he rejoined the credit industry as the director of product and technology for iQual, a corporation that specialized in credit advisory services. Scheumack served as the architect developing a proprietary CROA-compliant system to evaluate credit reports and facilitate a personalized credit advisory process. Additionally, he developed and grew the company's performance marketing business line.

Scheumack was recruited to build the consumer direct and performance marketing arms for IDIQ in 2017. Under his guidance, the IDIQ affiliate program has become one of the largest and most well known in the identity theft protection and credit report monitoring industries.

After helping lead the company to multiple years of triple-digit growth with three consecutive years as officially one of the fastest-growing companies in America with spots on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Scheumack was promoted to chief marketing officer earlier this year.

"I'm excited to help continue to guide the company on our roadmap for success," Scheumack said. "IDIQ is a leader in the identity theft protection and credit monitoring space. I am looking forward to ramping up our brand awareness efforts, reach and distribution of our industry-leading solutions that help consumers protect their identity and credit in our ever-increasing digital world."

Scott Hermann, CEO of IDIQ, said Scheumack has been a vital part of the leadership team over the past five years and contributed immensely to the company's fast-tracked growth.

"Mike has not only strengthened our company leadership but also our brands with his creative thinking and expertise. He has elevated awareness and been able to reach consumers to grow our business, which, ultimately, allows us to help more people," Hermann said.

Recently, IDIQ has hired a number of identity theft protection, cybersecurity and credit industry veterans. New leadership team hires include Surya Pochareddy as head of M&A and strategy; Nicola (Nikki) Boehle as senior vice president of Resident Link; Beth Cheeseman Kearney as general counsel and chief compliance officer; John Bauer as president and chief revenue officer; Patrick Glennon as chief technology officer; Bryan Sullivan as chief operating and financial officer; and Jeff Mandel as president of monetization. In the past year, the company has hired more than 125 employees and opened a third U.S-based call center.

