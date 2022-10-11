Evisort Doubles Down On Customer Experience with New Chief Customer Officer Rachael McBrearty

Revenue Operations Executive Joins AI-Powered CLM Used for Deal Acceleration



SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement, and sales operation teams worldwide, reinforces its commitment to customer experience by hiring new chief customer officer Rachael McBrearty . A renowned leader in the revenue operations industry, McBrearty oversees the OpsStars community and hosts the OpsStars podcast and annual award program. She was the former chief customer officer with revenue operations platform Leandata and has a passion for helping operations professionals grow their careers.

McBrearty comes to Evisort with more than 20 years of experience developing customer strategies, designing brand-enhancing experiences and running customer insights and operations, including more than a decade leading innovative teams at Cisco and working directly with customers worldwide. At Evisort, she will oversee Professional Services, Training, Customer Success and Support and help Evisort strengthen its client relationships, deliver better business outcomes for customers and ensure customer-centricity remains at the core of Evisort's growth and company values.

"We couldn't be more excited about the vast customer success expertise Rachael brings to the team," said Jerry Ting, co-founder and CEO of Evisort. "As we continue to grow as a company, we're invested in creating the most impactful customer experience to drive business outcomes for everyone who uses our platform and engages with our company. Rachael has the expertise, experience, and enthusiasm to help scale our customer operations, creating a more seamless end-to-end experience for all."

One of the most common ways customers use Evisort is to accelerate deal-making and sales cycles. With McBrearty's expertise in best-in-class revenue operations practices and her experience developing innovative account and segmentation support models for complex B2B environments, Evisort is doubling down on partnering with its customers to elevate their success.

"I have a passion for customer-driven organizations, which aligns well with Evisort's vision," McBrearty said. "Evisort's product is already rock solid, and as we move into the next stage of growth, the goal is to continue to ensure that everyone who engages with Evisort has the smoothest and most thoughtfully designed experience."

"With new technology like AI, the use cases are new, and the value businesses can realize is new. We need someone to completely rethink how contracting is done and be a value-driven partner to our clients," Ting said. "Rachael has led innovative customer teams at the world's largest organizations and also for startups; we are thrilled for her to support our customers."

About Evisort

Evisort is the leading transformative business solution for contract management and analysis. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) trained on 10M+ contracts and billions of data points, Evisort's technology parses the nuanced context and meaning of legal language and helps teams protect, scale, and accelerate their businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company serves legal, IT, finance, and procurement organizations around the world.

