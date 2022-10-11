Carnival Corporation Again Named to Forbes List of World's Best Employers

World's largest cruise company honored for second consecutive year on the Forbes annual list of best global employers of 2022

Listing recognizes top companies in the world for providing excellent employment opportunities and a positive culture at the local and international level

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it was named for the second consecutive year as one of the World's Best Employers of 2022 by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the prestigious annual listing honors the best international employers from over 20 major industries. In Forbes' sixth annual survey, Carnival Corporation – whose nine popular cruise line brands include namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn headquartered in the U.S., along with AIDA Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK and P&O Cruises Australia – was ranked among the best 800 employers in the world based on survey results and feedback from more than 150,000 workers at multinational companies and institutions from 57 countries. The full list of the World's Best Employers for 2022 is available on the Forbes website.

"At Carnival Corporation, our success is a direct result of our incredibly talented employees from over 100 countries who have helped create a dedicated workforce committed to creating happiness by providing unforgettable and much-needed cruise vacations for millions of guests around the world," said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation. "This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our companywide operations and providing a positive and empowering corporate culture for all shipboard and shoreside employees."

The Forbes World's Best Employers list was determined through a globally administered independent survey where participants were asked to anonymously evaluate their current employer based on factors such as willingness to recommend their company to family and friends, while also providing recommendations for other employers in their industry. Respondents also ranked their satisfaction with various aspects of the overall company culture and employee experience, including image, trust, economic footprint, talent development, benefits, gender equality and social responsibility.

The latest recognition as a top international employer builds on a series of recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations and excellence in the workplace. Most recently in 2022, Carnival Corporation was honored as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

The company was also recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers and one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies in 2021, in addition to being named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work. Also in 2021, Carnival Corporation was named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek.

This recognition underscores Carnival Corporation's commitment to excellence in compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, the communities it visits, and its global team members.

