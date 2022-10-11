With top new analyst positioning, Atlas' technology, direct EOR model and geographic reach new heights of visibility and impact in the market.

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas, an industry leader in Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions and Technology, announced today that it was named a Leader in Everest Group's first "Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022," showcasing Atlas' proprietary technology, direct EOR model and growing geographic and market reach.

Atlas named a Leader in Everest Group’s first ever “Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 (PRNewswire)

Everest Group conducted a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the major players in the employer of record industry. As an independent firm with rigorous standards comparing 15-25 enterprises, Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® Assessments provide analysis and insights that enable enterprises to make critical selection decisions about global top services providers, top locations, best-in-class products and best-in-class solutions. The report also measures market impact, vision and capability.

"Atlas' investments in enhancing its global delivery, service coverage, and platform solution have strengthened its position within the Employer of Record solutions space," stated Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its focus on setting up its own entities to streamline the process and making its platform solution more flexible and feature-rich by providing services such as visa and mobility as well as contractor pay has helped it to position as a Leader on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment."

"Everest Group's EOR Report confirms that now more than ever, organizations are looking at flexible solutions when it comes to global expansion and hiring. And being acknowledged as a Leader in this report reflects our commitment to responding to changing market demands," said Rick Hammell, founder and CEO of Atlas. "Our customers want flexibility in how and where solutions are being delivered, and our solutions reflect that. We'll continue to enhance our technology to improve our customers' experience as we offer more localized support across the world."

This recognition from Everest Group comes on the heels of another respected designation as a leader in the industry by globally recognized research and analyst firm, NelsonHall. The renowned analyst group identified Atlas as a Leader in its Global Employer of Record Services NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) Assessment. This is the first time Atlas is featured in the report, which notes Atlas' technology and direct EOR model among the critical differentiators.

In addition to these globally recognized designations, Atlas' recent $200M Series B funding speaks to the company's incredible momentum. Funds raised in the Series B will enable the company to further cement its leadership as a services enabled technology company that simplifies global expansion with unified HXM software and solutions, while increasing its market impact across the world through more localized resources. See the full Everest Group Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 here. https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2022-24-R-5408/Marketing

About Atlas

Atlas enables innovative companies to compete in a global economy, believing that businesses should employ whomever they want, wherever the talent exists. As the largest direct employer of record (EOR) with entities in over 160 countries, Atlas is a technology platform that is supported by experts and delivers flexibility for companies to expand across borders, onboard talent, manage compliance, and pay their global workforce without the need for a local entity.

Atlas was built on years of experience navigating the challenges of quickly deploying and paying international employees while ensuring compliance with local regulations. This experience brings localized experience and expertise into an enterprise-grade technology platform that supports thousands of companies and remote teams. The Atlas platform is uniquely designed to deliver end-to-end EOR solutions and empowered user experiences that provide self-service capabilities and real-time insights that lead to improved business outcomes. Learn more at atlasHXM.com or follow Atlas on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Atlas_HXM).

Media Contact:

Courtney Merolle

courtney@bospar.com

Leading Employer of Record (EOR) organization Elements Global Services today announced it is rebranding as Atlas (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas