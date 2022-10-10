Kroger Family of Companies Invites Prospective Associates to Come for the Holidays and Discover a Career

Grocer hiring for salaried and hourly roles in retail, e-commerce, healthcare and more

CINCINNATI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, today announced its Family of Companies are seeking to hire thousands of associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond. The organization is searching for talent in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy and healthcare roles.

"As we prepare for a memorable holiday season for our associates and customers, we are seeking to hire new associates, not just for the season but to join the Kroger Family of Companies and embark on a career," said Tim Massa, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Kroger. "We are committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to come for a job and discover a career while meeting and exceeding our customers' needs."

The Kroger Family of Companies offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates:

Wages & Benefits: The Kroger Family of Companies provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement. Kroger has invested an incremental $1.2B in associate compensation and benefits since 2018, raising the average hourly rate to over $17 /hour and over $22 /hour when comprehensive benefits are included.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: The Kroger Family of Companies' tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers GED courses to Ph.D. programs. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $31.2 million to help our associates further their education with 87 percent of the recipients being store associates.

Training & Development: The Kroger Family of Companies offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: The Kroger Family of Companies continues to support associates' safety, health and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy. Associates have access to resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling. The organization also encourages the use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga and sleep. Additionally, the Kroger Family of Companies continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Perks & Discounts: The Kroger Family of Companies provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

Recruitment Details

Virtual hiring events have commenced and will continue throughout the month of November. For more information about virtual information sessions, interviews and events visit the Kroger website.

The grocer will also host a 5-week early talent career series to spotlight opportunities throughout the Kroger Family of Companies, highlighting the internship experience, diversity initiatives and how each department operates with insights from current interns and Kroger leaders. Each week participants will have the opportunity to schedule screening sessions for entry level positions or join the 2023 class of interns. View the schedule and register for the upcoming session here.

Learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

