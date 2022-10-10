BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO WILL REPORT 3Q22 RESULTS AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON OCTOBER 27, 2022

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A conference call will be held on October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on October 27, 2022. Additionally, a simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1576856&tp_key=8d3ba05966

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 1:00 p.m. U.S. ET on October 28 and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on November 4, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 13733689. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of June 30th, 2022, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,773 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 20.4 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,347 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 25,627 employees.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Investor Relations Team

investor@santander.com.mx

