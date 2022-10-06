New Pink Personal Alarm Added To SABRE's Personal Safety Products Earning Donations Through Sales To Benefit The National Breast Cancer Foundation

October Purchases Earn Increased Donation To Support Nonprofit's Screenings And Support

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, Breast Cancer became the most common cancer worldwide according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), a nonprofit supported by a portion of sales through SABRE. SABRE Security Equipment Corporation Co-founder Jane Nance believes she is alive today because her tumor was found at stage one during an annual screening she was inspired to schedule because of the company's partnership with NBCF. Since 2007, Nance reports that SABRE has donated over $2.5 million to help tens of thousands of women in need.

Year-round, SABRE donates a portion of sales proceeds from NBCF-branded products and this month, the company introduces a new pink product and boosts that donation by 10% of specially marked products. The SABRE Personal Alarm with LED Light And Snap Hook features an extremely loud alarm, audible up to 1,250 feet (381-meters), that can help alert others and provide the user an opportunity to escape to safety. It includes a bright LED light that helps quickly locate items in a purse or bag and door locks in the dark. The minimalist design is easy to carry and the snap hook keychain effortlessly attaches to keys, purses, bags and backpacks so peace of mind is always within reach. SABRE products benefiting NBCF can be found here.

"SABRE's partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation goes hand in glove. We have a shared philosophy of saving lives that binds us to the cause," says Nance.

NBCF hospital partners report that on average they have seen a 50% increase in breast cancer diagnoses in the last year. With the growing prevalence of breast cancer, early detection is essential when it comes to survival rate and annual screenings are encouraged. According to the American Cancer Society, early detection in the localized stage will result in a 5-year survival rate of 99%.

Half of SABRE's workforce is female and product users are largely women, making the NBCF partnership with the world's number-one pepper spray manufacturer and women's health initiatives especially meaningful.

"If you want women to realize that they have to protect their lives while out walking around, you also want them to know they need to protect their longevity by having these mammograms," Nance adds.

SABRE personal defense products are sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Homedepot.com and national retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, Lowe's, Bass Pro, Rite Aid and Menards.

ABOUT NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION, INC.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

ABOUT SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE is a family-owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience in the personal safety space with a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products that they can trust. For more information, please visit www.sabrered.com.

