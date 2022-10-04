XDimensional Technologies Partners with RPost

RPost's RSign® will give XDTI customers an elegant e-signature option

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) today announced a partnership with RPost, a global leader in feature-rich and more affordable e-signature and cybersecurity services. The upcoming integration of RPost's RSign® with XDTI's Nexsure Insurance Platform will give XDTI customers another alternative to require a signature during the insurance application process and to request a signature on any document.

XDimensional Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/XDimensional Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

RSign is a simple and affordable feature-rich electronic signature service that makes it easy for signers to complete and sign documents using any desktop or mobile web browser in an intuitive, guided signing process. RSign includes advanced e-signature features, making it seamless to optimize and digitize workflows with eSignatures.

With the integration, our customers' clients will be automatically notified of a pending document signature requirement by email and can digitally sign the document anytime, anywhere, via Web access. Returned documents will be automatically attached to the client's file within Nexsure.

"We are excited to be partnering with XDTI and integrating with the Nexsure Insurance Platform," said John Ewart, Head of Strategic Alliances RPost. "We believe our e-signature product will be well-received by XDTI's customer base and deliver the robust capabilities they need at an affordable price," continued Mr. Ewart.

"We continue to focus on opening up the Nexsure Insurance Platform, engaging with partners that bring innovative, complementary solutions that address niche needs to provide optionality to our customer community," stated Krista Weaver, President & COO XDimensional Technologies. RPost's RSign is an excellent option for our customer base as it is robust yet simple and intuitive for all users and is designed to meet the highest security standards. Documents of all types can be executed quickly and with accuracy and confidence with this integration."

About RPost

RPost is a global leader in premium, feature-rich, and more affordable e-signature and cybersecurity services, and we've been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. Our two main platforms are RSign® eSignature and RMail® e-security. The RSign® electronic signature platform makes it easy to prepare and securely send any document to be signed electronically by anyone, anywhere, and on any device. RSign includes many modules that cater to specialized industry automation, geographic security, or compliance needs. The RMail® e-security platform specializes in Registered Email™ and Registered Encryption™ services that add value for senders by tracking and certifying proof of email delivery, content and timestamps, proof of fact of encrypted compliant delivery of email, and court-accepted third-party authentication of who sent what to whom and when. Learn more at the RPost website.

About XDimensional Technologies

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (xdti.com) develops and markets the Nexsure Insurance Platform, a comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solution unique in its ability to empower and connect the insurance ecosystem, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, MGAs, and carriers. The platform drives efficient insurance processing, superior customer service, and insightful business management. Follow XDTI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

