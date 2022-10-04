FDA Roundup: October 4, 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA posted a Constituent Update , highlighting that in September, the FDA and CDC signed a MOU to strengthen food safety in retail environments. The goal of the renewed partnership between the FDA and the CDC is to help reduce the occurrence of foodborne illness in retail and foodservice establishments.

On Monday the FDA issued a Safety Alert to warn consumers about raw Canadian oysters potentially contaminated with salmonella.



"This announcement is a significant step forward in the FDA's commitment to digital transformation to increase efficiency, transparency, and simplicity for medical device premarket submissions. While the FDA's broader modernization efforts began in September 2019 , the COVID-19 public health emergency and ongoing industry input sharpened our focus on transforming technology and processes to better serve all stakeholders. With the CDRH Portal, manufacturers of devices can now quickly upload eSTAR and eCopy submissions for several submission types and continue to track the progress of 510(k) submissions on a secure website. CDRH intends to expand its tracking feature to other submission types and add other capabilities in 2023." — Jeff Shuren , M.D., J.D., director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. On Monday, the FDA announced that you may now send electronic copy (eCopy) or electronic Submission Template And Resource (eSTAR) premarket submissions online through the CDRH Customer Collaboration Portal ("CDRH Portal")

On Monday, the FDA released important information about the risk of COVID-19 due to certain variants not neutralized by Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab). Health care providers should inform patients of this risk and advise patients who develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to test for SARS-CoV-2 infection and promptly seek medical attention, including starting treatment for COVID-19, as appropriate if they test positive.

October 13, 2022 , from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EDT , on the topic, " Each month, the FDA Grand Rounds lecture series highlights a key public health challenge, and how the FDA is applying science and innovation to its regulatory activities. The agency invites you to attend the next presentation on, from, on the topic, " Quality Considerations for the Multi-Attribute Method (MAM) for Therapeutic Proteins ."

COVID-19 testing updates:

