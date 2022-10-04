BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of Black Men XCEL

The No. 1 Conference for the Professional Development of Black Men Kicks Off on Oct. 12 in National Harbor, MD.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announced its annual Black Men XCEL Conference returns in person after a two-year hiatus to National Harbor, Maryland. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day event will focus on the leadership, fellowship, celebration, and professional development of Black men.

BLACK ENTERPRISE Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BLACK ENTERPRISE) (PRNewswire)

This year, BLACK ENTERPRISE will also host the XCEL Awards, a celebration honoring excellence and leadership across business, technology, sports, and the arts. The 2022 honorees include former NBA player and Atlanta Hawks Owner Grant Hill; nationally recognized trial lawyer Ben Crump; Carnival Corp. & plc Vice Chairman Arnold W. Donald; GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald; and Citizens Bancshares Corp. Chairman Ray M. Robinson.

"The Black Men XCEL Summit is the undisputed No.1 conference focused on the development and advancement of Black men to leadership positions of greater responsibility and influence in corporate America, including on boards and in the C-suite," says black enterprise CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "The corporations invested in the participation of the Black men in their talent pool at Black Men XCEL are tangibly demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in a way that will deliver meaningful results both for their executives as well as their organizations."

The leadership event welcomes over 700 men of color, including influential leaders, business moguls, and executives of Fortune 500 companies. The event features panel discussions, keynote speakers, and workshops to equip attendees with the necessary tools they need to thrive financially, professionally, spiritually, and physically.

The Black Men XCEL Conference is presented by FedEx. Presenting sponsors are Fidelity Investments, Gilead, Manulife/John Hancock, Now & Later, and Prudential Financial. Platinum sponsors are Ally Financial, American Airlines, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Corporate sponsors are AARP, Accenture, Amazon, AT&T, Bank of America, Dell, UnitedHealth Group, and Walmart. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.blackenterprise.com/bmx2022/ . See the full schedule HERE.

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, black enterprise is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, black enterprise reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. black enterprise aims to be a fountain of knowledge for the how to achieve financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram , Twitter, and Facebook .

