GET MOVING FOR THAT POST-WORKOUT GLOW: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR JUST $1 DOWN, THEN $10 A MONTH FROM OCTOBER 3 - 14

GET MOVING FOR THAT POST-WORKOUT GLOW: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR JUST $1 DOWN, THEN $10 A MONTH FROM OCTOBER 3 - 14

For the month of October, Planet Fitness Invites Members and Guests to Donate in Support of Longtime Partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Honor of National Bullying Prevention Month

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to prioritize that post-workout glow by exercising at the Judgement Free Zone® with a special offer for new members – $1 down, then $10 a month from October 3 – 14 and cancel anytime*. Find the nearest club or join online here.

Additionally, members and guests are invited to donate to Planet Fitness' philanthropic partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America, through October 31, during the Company's annual fundraiser at all U.S. locations or at PFGives.com, in conjunction with National Bullying Prevention Month. 100 percent of funds raised will directly support youth-focused programming and academic scholarships at Boys & Girls Clubs of America with the goal of building a kinder, more accepting world for the next generation – all made possible through Planet Fitness' philanthropic initiative, The Judgement Free Generation®, which aims to prevent bullying and promote kindness among youth. Together with the help of our franchisees, team members, and members, Planet Fitness has proudly contributed over $7 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 2016.

Also available for purchase at PFStore.com throughout October as part of the fundraiser is Planet Fitness' 'You Belong' t-shirt, in which 100 percent of proceeds will also benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

"As home of the Judgement Free Zone, we're thrilled to continue to support kindness and inclusion among youth, and encourage our members and guests to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America during our annual in-club fundraiser," said Jamie Medeiros, Planet Fitness' Chief Brand Officer. "This fall, we'd like everyone to not only consider giving back to our nonprofit partner, but also put their health and wellness first and get active for increased energy, better sleep and that post-workout glow at Planet Fitness."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, and much more. The free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises and tutorials right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs. To learn more about The Judgement Free Generation and Planet Fitness' pro-kindness movement, please visit PlanetFitness.com/PF-Purpose.

*U.S. locations only

**Additional information concerning Boys & Girls Clubs of America, including financial, licensing or charitable purposes, may be obtained by visiting www.bgca.org. Additional information concerning Planet Fitness's charitable efforts may be obtained by visiting www.planetfitness.com/pf-purpose

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had 16.5 million members and 2,324 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.