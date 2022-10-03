Forum Health Brings in Top Leaders to Annual Integrative Medicine Summit

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC the first nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, is hosting its annual Forum Health Summit: Emerging Therapies in Integrative Medicine on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Oakbrook, IL.

The Forum Health Summit will feature presentations from industry experts on the latest in science and research, including the therapeutic use of psychedelics.

"We're excited to bring national leaders in integrative and functional medicine to the Midwest," said Adam Puttkammer , president of Forum Health. "We'll be discussing emerging topics and the latest clinical protocols with opinion leaders in personalized medicine."

Featured Speakers and Topics for the Forum Health Summit include:

"Forum Health is dedicated to promoting progress and collaboration in the field of integrative and functional medicine through the Forum Health Summit," said Phil Hagerman , CEO of Forum Health. "Visionaries are coming together for the advancement of our industry."

Forum Health Summit partners: Wells Pharmacy , Researched Nutritionals , GRAIL , Xymogen , Quest Diagnostics , Therasage , Brain Tap , Argentyn 23 , Erchonia , ZRT Laboratory and Bio Charger .

Registration exclusive to licensed medical professionals is available for the Forum Health Summit, however, space is limited and this event is expected to sell out. Register here .

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

