LiveOnNY Named One of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2022, Building on Record-Breaking Year of Changing and Saving More Lives Than Ever Through Organ and Tissue Donation

LiveOnNY Named One of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2022, Building on Record-Breaking Year of Changing and Saving More Lives Than Ever Through Organ and Tissue Donation

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the New York City metropolitan area, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, and the lower Hudson Valley, was named one of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2022, building on a record-breaking year during which the organization saw a 40% increase in organs transplanted, a 33% increase in organ donors and a 32% increase in tissue donors in the first 6 months of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/LiveOnNY) (PRNewswire)

"I have long said the LiveOnNY staff are the unsung heroes of New York healthcare," said Lee Perlman, LiveOnNY Board Chairperson. "Every single day their jobs involve extraordinary tasks in order to save lives through organ and tissue donation. Each of them performs their role with incredible grace, compassion and dignity and I could not be prouder of the work they do."

Awarding the Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2022 was a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating workplace policies, practices, benefits, and demographics for 2022. The second step consisted of confidential employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of employees with respect to their workplace. The scores were combined to determine the best companies and the final ranking. The ranking of the 100 top employers will appear online at crainsnewyork.com and in the October 3rd print issue of Crain's New York Business.

"This recognition would not be possible without the incredible LiveOnNY staff who take pride in serving our community, who trust them with their precious gifts of life. Our staff work 24/7 to save and change lives through the gift of organ and tissue donation. They are some of the hardest working people in New York and I am honored to work side by side with them," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "It's important to remember that we could not do what we do without the organ and tissue donor heroes and their families who say 'yes' to donation so that others may live on. We will never stop honoring and thanking them for giving back to the community."

LiveOnNY works hand in hand with the New York donor and transplant hospitals, the community, local organizations, schools, elected officials and houses of worship to manage the donation process, address health disparities and engage and educate people about organ, eye and tissue donation. Debunking myths and misconceptions, educating and engaging the public, and investing in staff and resources has resulted in saving and changing more lives in 2022 than ever before, with the majority of those lives saved through organ transplantation in the community LiveOnNY serves being within the Black, Hispanic, Asian and other Multiracial and Indigenous groups in the nonprofit's designated service area.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with transplant centers and hospitals, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation and transplantation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY works closely with 11 transplant centers, nearly 100 hospitals, and several tissue and eye banks. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

ABOUT CRAIN' S NEW YORK BUSINESS

Crain's New York Business provides news, information, analysis and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com, its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums and topical events that bring together the city's diverse business communities, Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveOnNY