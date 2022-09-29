Heartland Votes

EOG Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable October 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2022. The indicated annual rate is $3.00.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301637217.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.